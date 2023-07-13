In January, the developers of The Alley said they hoped to have the interactive arcade and beer garden on Washington’s Main Street operational by October. They will beat that projection by a couple of months — just not in the original location.
“We are pretty dynamic,” Dale Greife said Monday, “when the situation changes you make adjustments. What happened is when the building across the street became available, it just made sense to go ahead and rent it and get the arcade started there and learn as much as we can. It gives us some breathing room to make sure we get the building right.”
The “building” Greife is referring to is the former Missourian Media Group building at 14 W. Main St., which he and his partners purchased in October 2021 and have been renovating ever since. Getting it right for Greife and his partners — which include his wife, Lisa, and his brothers, Chad and Nick — means incorporating new designs for a 600-seat concert amphitheater in the old newspaper building, which wasn’t part of the original scope of the project.
“Everything has pretty much stayed the same from January except the music venue got bigger,” Greife explained. “We always intended to have live music, just not a concert venue at this scale. Our plan is to move the arcade back into the building when we finally get it completed.”
Greife said it could take a year to a year and a half to finish the building renovation, which was originally projected to cost between $5 and $6 million. Greife said the expanded concert venue will push those redevelopment costs higher.
“I think this (concert venue) is an exciting development for not only downtown but for the entire community,” Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said Tuesday. “We currently don’t have an indoor concert facility like this so it provides another entertainment option for people and another reason to come here.”
Greife said he hopes to host live music, comedians and even plays at the new venue. The amphitheater is being designed with movable seats so the space can be reconfigured to be used as a special event and wedding venue.
Greife said he has been approached about selling the naming rights to the concert venue and said his group is “considering it, along with other opportunities.”
Meanwhile, the Greifes have acquired additional Downtown Washington property to accommodate the parking for The Alley and its expanded concert venue, and potentially for even more development. On June 26, the Greifes purchased the former U.S. Bank building at 114 Oak St. and the bank’s parking lot located across the street, which borders Oak, West Second, West Third and Lafayette streets.
“We almost had to buy the parking lot to accommodate what we are trying to do with the concert venue,” Greife explained. He also said his group is considering redeveloping the nearly 9,000-square-foot bank building into a second location for the River Sirens Hotel, which the Greifes opened in April 2021. The hotel is located at 4 E. Main St.
A grand opening celebration for the The Alley Next Level — the name the Greifes are using to designate the temporary location of the arcade and beer garden — is set for July 28 and July 29 at 7 W. Main St. The approximately 9,000-square-foot space formerly housed Fitness Made Fun.
There will be live music on both nights of the grand opening as well as an appearance by radio personalities from 105.7 The Point on Saturday from 4-6 p.m.
Workers were busy Monday moving video games into place, testing equipment and putting the final touches on the new arcade, which will also feature pool tables, dart boards, laser tag, a virtual reality area, card-activated self-pour beer taps and an outside seating area on Main Street.
Undergrounds Espresso Bar will be serving food and Bubble Waffles out of a large food truck that is the centerpiece of the new arcade and beer garden. There also will be a full-service bar in the arcade, which is tentatively scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
“We are going to have things to do for both kids and adults at The Alley Next Level,” Greife said. “You will be able to experience everything we have to offer without going to a counter or talking with an employee if you want to. We won’t have everything that we will have when we eventually get the building open (at 14 W. Main St.) — things like duckpin bowling and the other restaurants. But I expect we are going to learn a few things, the public is going to teach us about what works and what doesn’t, and we’ll make some adjustments and be ready when we get in the larger space.”
