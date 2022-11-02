The Dollar General store in Leslie is open for its first week of business.
The market at 4717 Highway 50, which opened Monday, is Dollar General’s 615th in Missouri.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Leslie store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development said in a release.
The store is expected to employ approximately 6 to 10 people.
In conjunction with the opening, the company is donating 100 books to “a nearby elementary school” as part of a planned donation of 60,000 books nationally in 2022.
