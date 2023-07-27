Lone Star tick

Pictured is an adult female Lone Star tick. This particular species of tick is the most common in Missouri and Franklin County.

 Missouri Dept. of Conservation Photo

It’s summertime in Franklin County, which means it’s time to be on the lookout for ticks and the diseases they carry.

Deb Hudman, a wildlife health program supervisor with the Missouri Department of Conservation, began a two-year study of Missouri ticks and tick-borne pathogens starting in 2021. As part of that research, people mailed her ticks they found. The average was 152 per county, but Franklin County residents sent Hudman nearly five times that many.

