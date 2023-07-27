It’s summertime in Franklin County, which means it’s time to be on the lookout for ticks and the diseases they carry.
Deb Hudman, a wildlife health program supervisor with the Missouri Department of Conservation, began a two-year study of Missouri ticks and tick-borne pathogens starting in 2021. As part of that research, people mailed her ticks they found. The average was 152 per county, but Franklin County residents sent Hudman nearly five times that many.
Statewide, Hudman found 71 percent of ticks submitted for her study were Lone Star ticks and 26 percent were American dog ticks, with the remaining three percent consisting of less common species. The tick samples submitted from Franklin County were aligned with these percentages, with about 70 percent of the 748 submissions being Lone Star ticks and 26 percent being American dog ticks.
According to tickcheck.com, a website run by the East Stroudsburg University Innovation Center in Pennsylvania, there were 13 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Franklin County between 2000 and 2020. The website uses data compiled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Due to the fact that the CDC’s data only represents confirmed cases, the actual quantity of Lyme disease cases may be far greater,” the website notes. “We estimate a total of 130 true cases of Lyme disease in Franklin County.”
Dr. Matthew Tiefenbrunn, with Mercy Family Medicine in Washington, said in an interview Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases in the county is likely lower than the total number of infections.
Tiefenbrunn said he doesn’t know that there has been an increase in tick-borne illness cases locally this year, but that the Mercy health care system has certainly seen cases. Tick-borne illnesses include ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Southern tick-associated rash illness, Lyme disease, alpha-gal syndrome, Bourbon virus and Heartland virus.
“I would say that most people in the public recognize the terms Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease,” Tiefenbrunn said. “Personally, I have seen a few cases of Lyme disease testing being positive in my time here.”
More recently, however, Tiefenbrunn has seen more cases of ehrlichiosis, as well as alpha-gal syndrome, “which really becomes more of an allergy to red meat, where the person will develop symptoms after a tick bite,” Tiefenbrunn said.
While there are a variety of tick-borne illnesses, the good news, according to Hudman and Tiefenbrunn, is that most can be treated the same way — using the antibiotic doxycycline.
Tiefenbrunn also said there are some preventative measures people can take to try to avoid getting bitten by ticks and contracting tick-borne illnesses.
“I think people can use some of the insect repellents that are available over the counter. DEET is a well-known product and insect repellent that is available over the counter, and some people will go so far as to try to pre-treat their clothing, their boots, their pants, socks, etcetera,” Tiefenbrunn said. “Depending on the amount of time that they’re going to be out on a hike, on the river, if they’re going to be camping for a number of days, some people will use products that contain permethrin.”
Once people get back from their outdoor activities, the most important thing they can do to avoid a tick-borne illness is to get in the shower quickly and check themselves head to toe, Tiefenbrunn noted, as well as asking family members to assist with checking for ticks.
“You really want to check in young children behind the ears, in the hairline, in the belly button, around the belt or waistline, and in creases of the body where ticks may not be readily recognized,” Tiefenbrunn said.
If you find a tick on you that has already bit you, Tiefenbrunn explained, people should remove the entire tick using a pair of tweezers “as opposed to simply trying to pull it off with their hands, and pulling upward or in a vertical direction as opposed to using a twisting motion, which may leave part of the tick in place, and then cleaning that area with alcohol or iodine would probably be advised right after that.”
Many people recommend saving a tick that has bitten a person for later identification, Tiefenbrunn said. While this may not always be practical, he said, anyone who has been bit by a tick and is concerned about having possibly contracted a tick-borne illness — especially if they are experiencing symptoms — should seek medical attention.
