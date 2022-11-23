Erin Heidolph presents DNR audit results to city
During a Nov. 21 meeting of the Washington City Council, Mayor Doug Hagedorn listens to Erin Heidolph as she discusses the next steps for Washington as the city works to become compliant once more with the state’s storm sewer system pollution control measures.

 

Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said the findings of an October audit of the city’s storm sewer system should serve as a call to action for the city of Washington. The mayor’s comments came after learning that the  state’s department of natural resources has now deemed the city to be in violation of the state’s Clean Water Law and other environmental protections.

“This absolutely needs to be taken seriously, and we want people to work with us as we work to remedy this,” Hagedorn told The Missourian after DNR staff members advised the city council that Washington had failed the audit on  four of the six minimum control measures related to Washington’s storm sewer system. As a result of the audit, the city has been turned over to a case manager who will work to ensure “long term compliance” over the next three to five years. 