Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said the findings of an October audit of the city’s storm sewer system should serve as a call to action for the city of Washington. The mayor’s comments came after learning that the state’s department of natural resources has now deemed the city to be in violation of the state’s Clean Water Law and other environmental protections.
“This absolutely needs to be taken seriously, and we want people to work with us as we work to remedy this,” Hagedorn told The Missourian after DNR staff members advised the city council that Washington had failed the audit on four of the six minimum control measures related to Washington’s storm sewer system. As a result of the audit, the city has been turned over to a case manager who will work to ensure “long term compliance” over the next three to five years.
DNR staff members briefed the council on the audit findings Monday during a workshop held prior to the city’s regular council meeting.
“I don’t look at this with any sense of dread, but rather I look at it as a positive. This gives us a chance to correct issues, to give (Public Works Director John Nilges) the support he needs, whether that is hiring an additional staff person or changing some policies,” Hagedorn said.
If the city opts to not comply or to not follow the recommendations provided by the case manager, then Washington could face substantial financial penalties.
Brian Quinn, DNR spokesperson, said the department cannot comment on the exact penalty that Washington would face. However, state statute gives DNR the ability to fine the city up to $10,000 per violation per day for noncompliance. There is also the potential for the city to be deemed ineligible for other DNR grants until they are complaint.
“Enforcement is still a slap on the wrist, but that slap comes with a penalty,” said Erin Heidolph, a senior case manager and program coordinator for the state’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4, participating cities who spoke at the workshop.
According to both state and city officials, when Washington’s population eclipsed 10,000 people in 2002 it was required by the federal Environmental Protection Agency to draft a plan for its MS4. The program is an effort to reduce the impact and effects from stormwater discharges. The intent of the program is to prevent various chemicals and other pollutants from entering streams and rivers.
“It is important to remember that urban stormwater runoff is caused by people. It is going to be the breakdown of your asphalt roads, the breakdown of your concrete sidewalks, it is going to be brake pads, it is going to be tire residue, leaking oil, pesticides, fertilizers,” said Sarah Wright, MS4 permit coordinator with DNR.
“So while it is the whole city that is causing this pollution, it is also the entire city that can help end this pollution,” Wright said.
According to the audit, the city failed the audit on the following control measures: public education and outreach, public participation and involvement, construction site runoff and control, and post-construction runoff control. While not failing to comply, the DNR regulators said there is room for improvement on the two remaining control measures of illicit discharge detection and elimination and pollution prevention measures.
“There were various items that we are not doing sufficiently. Then, there were other things that we may be doing, but are not properly documenting them or documenting them at all,” Nilges said in a report to the Washington City Council.
“Some of these things may resemble low hanging fruit that we can remedy pretty quickly, but others are more complicated,” Nilges said. For example, the city could become compliant on public participation and involvement by installing signs promoting best practices for mitigating stormwater pollution at city parks or in public spaces. The city could also become compliant on the public education and outreach component if, and when, city leaders make presentations to civic groups or school groups about environmental issues that those presentations were properly documented.
Some of the more challenging items to remedy, said Jena Adkisson, an environmental specialist with DNR, would be the city’s failure to maintain a written Stormwater Management Plan that is required by state statute. According to DNR officials, the city’s plan for managing its storm sewer system has “a lot of holes in it.”
The city has also failed to provide residents a way to report environmental concerns outside of business hours.
“There needs to be a way for citizens to report their concerns to the city if there is an illicit discharge or if there is runoff from a site,” Adkisson said. “There needs to be a way for the citizens to report that directly to the city.”
“The one that I think will require the most effort, because it is most lacking here, is the post-construction runoff control,” Adkisson said. Quinn said some common examples of runoff control could include rain gardens, sand filters and the use of pervious pavement.
Heidolph stressed to city officials that getting back in compliance will take time and “considerable buy-in from everyone at the dais.” She said the actions of the council could also lessen the city’s financial penalty.
“Starting now, every effort you do in good faith will be toward your benefit,” Heidolph said. She estimated it would take at least three to five years for the city to return to compliance.
“There are too many deficiences from the 2018 audit and too many deficiences identified in this audit for this to be remedied quickly,” Heidolph said.
“Focus on something that is achieveable first and then build from there,” Heidolph said. “Then establish a schedule so that you can achieve these goals to get back in compliance.”