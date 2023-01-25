The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its annual report cards for individual districts throughout the state with data on test scores, demographics and other factors showing how students performed during the 2021-2022 school year.
The data covers student performance during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic-required quarantines and virtual learning impacted schools.
The superintendents of the Washington, Meramec Valley R-III, St. Clair R-XIII and New Haven school districts, said the data isn’t new to districts and likely won’t spur immediate changes, but they do help with showing year-over-year progress.
“When looking at the DESE Annual Scorecard, it is important to understand the following: these test scores reflect one data point considered in making instructional decisions,” Washington Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart noted.
Washington School District
Washington had 3,970 students enrolled in the 2021-22 school year.
DESE compiled the end of course testing and Missouri Assessment Program data for each subject across all grades and gave a proportion of the district’s students who scored proficient or higher. In Washington, 42.1 percent of students were at least proficient in math, 44.3 percent in science, 33.9 percent in social studies and 55.3 percent in English language arts. The ratings for math and English are higher than the state averages of 35.3 percent and 45.3 percent, but the score for social studies is lower than the state average of 42 percent. State data was not available for science.
While Kephart said the administration is “pleased with the overall growth” of their students, she said, “We are working on item analysis and course review with our curriculum specialists, department chairs, and teachers to further discuss the needs for Government and English 2 to ensure appropriate alignment between course and state expectations.”
Washington students were eligible for free and reduced-cost lunches at a much lower rate than the state average of 42.3 percent. The figure is 20.8 percent for Washington students.
Schools around the state are experiencing declining ACT participation rates among their students since the state stopped paying the fees for every junior in high school. At Washington, 54.8 percent of students took the college-prep test, scoring an average of 21.6 out of 36. The statewide average was 20.3.
Washington’s full attendance rate dipped from 89.2 percent in 2020-21 to 80.3 percent in 2021-22. The state’s most recent average was 76.2 percent, down from 82.3 percent.
Kephart said the pandemic makes it “difficult to compare the previous two years” when it comes to data on discipline, attendance and other stats.
Meramec Valley R-III
Meramec Valley had 3,084 students enrolled during the 2021-22 school year.
In math, 36.8 percent of Meramec Valley students were proficient while the ratings were 38.7 percent in science, 42.2 percent in social studies and 43 percent for English.
“We have seen major gains since 2020, this year in particular,” Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said. “When we look at MAP data, last spring’s data was at or higher than where we were in 2019 when we had our last normal year. So, we’re just super proud of our teachers and our students, of course, for working so hard to make up some of those learning losses that we saw in 2020.”
The district’s free and reduced lunch percentage was 40.6.
The average ACT score of Meramec Valley test takers was 21.1 and 23.3 percent of students took the test.
Meramec Valley had a full attendance rate of 72.9 percent, lower than the state average of 76.2 percent.
“Last year was the ‘21-22 school year and we were, throughout the entire school year last year, still doing the five-day (COVID-19) quarantines, so that was a huge hit on our attendance,” Schwierjohn said. “Normally, our attendance goal is 90 percent or better as a district.”
Schwierjohn said district staff are monitoring the current attendance rate, which has increased despite a “rough” flu season and she does not expect the figure to affect the district’s accreditation.
St. Clair R-XIII
St. Clair had a total enrollment of 2,064 students.
In math, 31.2 percent of students scored proficient or above. In science the figure was 34.6 percent and English proficiency was 46.3 percent. For social studies, 47.5 percent of St. Clair students were proficient or better.
“Given the last two years, we expected a mixed bag of results when the MAP test came back into regular school operations,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “I wouldn’t say that we were pleased with the results, but we also probably were not displeased with the results.”
Part of that includes selecting a new math curriculum resource, he added.
“We recognize there is work to do, and we are committed to helping our students improve,” Kruse said.
The free and reduced lunch rate fell 10.5 percent in St. Clair from 52.5 percent in 2020-21 to 42 percent in 2021-22.
In St. Clair, 66 percent of students took the ACT, scoring an average of 18.4.
St. Clair’s full attendance rate was 79.1 percent.
New Haven
In 2022 New Haven had an enrollment of 489.
Superintendent Josh Hoener said sometimes New Haven’s numbers fluctuate more than other larger districts because each student has more impact on the district’s average.
“I think it’s irresponsible to just ignore the numbers, but obviously, as a school district we feel like we’re much more than just numbers,” Hoener said. “I don’t necessarily lose sleep about this data, but it is important. We analyze it. We learn where we need to grow, and we celebrate what we did well.”
In math, 45.8 percent of New Haven students were proficient. The figure was 53.4 percent in science, 62.2 percent in social studies and 52.9 percent in English.
More than 80 percent of graduates of New Haven took the ACT, for a composite score of 20.7.
“This year, between our MAP tests and the ACT, we took 21 tests in our school district and we were above state average in 18 out of 21, so I’m very pleased with that,” Hoener said. “It’s not perfect, but that’s really good.”
The percentage of students eligible for a free or reduced lunch price was 32.8 percent, lower than last year, when the number was 37.9 percent.
New Haven’s full attendance rate was 89.6 percent.