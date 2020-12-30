As the first semester of an atypical school year wraps up, administrators at Meramec Valley R-III, Union R-XI and Washington school districts are preparing for the next one.
Superintendents at the three districts said plans for semester two stem from what they learned in the past four months of in-seat and e-learning.
Pacific
Meramec Valley R-III School District’s seventh- through 12th-grade students will study remotely for 13 days following winter break “to weather the storm, so to speak,” Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said. Then they will join the younger students already attending in-person learning five days a week.
Seven of those days are school days, and this plan braces against COVID-19 patterns witnessed after other holidays this year. “Two to three weeks after Halloween, we saw spikes in cases, as the whole region had,” Mulford said. “Most of which were from outside exposures, and as a result we started hurting with staffing.”
About 10 to 15 percent of staff had to quarantine, he said, mostly because of exposures.
“The challenge was that almost everyone requires a substitute,” he said. “A bus driver requires a substitute, a cook requires a substitute, a custodian requires a substitute.”
As a result, after Thanksgiving break, middle and high school students spent Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 learning remotely while 8 to 12 percent of the staff were quarantining following COVID-19 contact.
“We found this worked for seventh- to 12th-graders because in remote learning, they could actually still teach their classes from home,” Mulford said.
This leads to winter break when students and their teachers will follow a similar routine. Classes officially start Jan. 6, and the middle and high school students will return Jan. 19.
At that point, more students will be learning in-person than in the first semester. About 20 percent of students who were remote are returning to school. That number has changed from roughly 550 remote learners to about 450, Mulford said.
“It really boils down to we’re trying to meet each family wherever they are,” he said. “We’re flexible with them, as they are with us, as we continue to navigate this new terrain.”
Union
Union R-XI School District’s in-person student body is increasing next semester, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
The course structure also will be in-person, continuing from the previous semester’s model. Any families requesting their children learn remotely must notify the school, School Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
About 10 percent of students who studied remotely have switched to in-person classes in semester two, Weinhold said.
In August, remote learners made up 17 percent of the student population, and by the end of the first semester, that number was 13 to 14 percent.
Weinhold attributed the decline in remote learners to the school’s success at containing the virus and students’ desire for more teacher interaction.
During the first semester at Union R-XI, only 3 percent of students tested positive for COVID-19, Weideman said. During one month of summer school, “of the 700 kids, we never had a case of COVID, period.”
“Whatever we have been doing really has been successful at keeping the numbers down, so there’s no reason not to continue,” he said.
Washington
“We don’t anticipate a lot of fluctuations in the e-learning or in-seat populations,” School District of Washington Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said.
She said the administration will determine the second semester’s structure after students return to school Jan. 4.
Unlike in past years, however, the day they return to school does not mark the start of the second semester. When the governor postponed the start of the school year in August, it threw the schedule “off-kilter,” she said. Now, the end of the first semester will be Jan. 14, and the second semester begins five days later.
The weekdays from Jan. 7-12 will be “critical days for our data,” VanLeer said. “Then we’ll make a decision if it makes sense for us to move out of hybrid.”
Classes for students in sixth grade and below will still return to their full-time, in-person schedule. The hybrid model is currently being used by older students.
VanLeer said the upcoming semester is a challenge to predict. “We also have to anticipate the possibility of teachers getting vaccines,” she said. “That would play a big role. It would be a game changer.”