Typically, school leaders look forward to the annual release of their district’s scorecards from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to compare students’ academic progress from year to year.
However, district and state officials are cautioning that the recently released 2019-20 scorecards are likely not an effective tool for measuring schools’ academic achievement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendents of Washington and Meramec Valley R-III, Drs. Jennifer Kephart and Carrie Schwierjohn said that their teams are instead looking closely at individual students and classes to see how they are progressing from third to fifth grade, for example, rather than just using the state data to score their districts’ performance.
The DESE scorecards were released Dec. 3 and have been a topic of discussion at recent Washington, Meramec Valley and St. Clair school board meetings.
According to DESE, the MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) standardized test scores and final exams are designed to measure if students have acquired the skills and knowledge outlined in the Missouri Learning Standards, which define what students should know and be able to do by grade level.
Every year, DESE releases the data, giving districts and communities a snapshot of how their schools are performing.
DESE skipped end-of-course testing in the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department warns that district data will be drastically affected by the pandemic and changes to testing standards.
DESE said comparing results from 2019-20 to other school years would be “a serious misuse of this data.”
Jays move to top of the class on ACT
Washington High School juniors had the highest average composite ACT score of any in the county, according to DESE.
The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions around the country and focuses on English, mathematics, science and reading. Many colleges and universities use these test scores to determine scholarships and other financial aid.
WHS school’s average was 23.4 out of 36 possible points.
The state average was 20.9 points, while the county’s average was 20.8 points. The county average includes scores from Washington, Union, Pacific, St. Clair, New Haven and Sullivan high schools.
Average scores from other high schools were: Pacific, 21.6 points; New Haven, 21.6 points; Sullivan, 20.7 points; Union, 19 points; and St. Clair, 18.4 points.
When it comes to his students scoring lower, on average, than in other districts Superintendent Kyle Kruse said St. Clair High School threw a wider net than other schools by requiring every junior to take the test.
The majority of schools across the state, including WHS, offered the test only to students interested in taking it.
End-of-course testing
The state offers end-of-course testing in three subject areas: science, mathematics and language arts. The students’ scores are categorized as being below basic, basic, proficient and advanced.
DESE recommends gauging performance by comparing individual districts’ data to that of the state and surrounding districts.
Students across all grade levels in the Washington district scored above the county’s average when it came to math, language arts and science end-of-course scores.
An average of 55.3 percent of Washington students were proficient or advanced on language arts exams, compared to 49.54 percent of students at nearby school districts.
In math, 42.2 percent of Washington students scored proficient or advanced, and 44.3 percent of students did the same in science. Regionally, those numbers were 40.27 percent in math and 41.53 percent in science.
At Union, 38.6 percent of students scored proficient or higher in math, 45.1 percent in English language arts and 33.2 percent in science.
Meramec Valley students were similar except for a slightly higher percentage of 38.6 percent on science tests. For math, the number was 36.8 percent, and on language arts tests, 43 percent of students scored proficient or higher.
At St. Clair, 31.2 percent, 46.2 percent and 34.5 percent of students scored advanced or proficient in math, English language arts and science, respectively.
New Haven had the best score regionally for science, with 53.4 percent above basic on the finals. The district came in with 45.8 percent in math and 52.9 percent in English language arts scoring above basic.
Rounding out the large school districts in the county, the Sullivan School District had 47 percent of students score proficient or advanced in math, 54.1 percent in language arts and 45.2 percent in science.