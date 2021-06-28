Nearly two months ago, eight residents told the Washington School District Board of Education that students had bullied them or their children with racist, homophobic, ableist, sexist and antisemitic taunts for years without district-led change. In response, administrators promised to improve.
Now in June, three of the speakers reflected on the administrative response. They have “hope” for progress, the two teens and one adult said, but they have not seen enough yet.
District officials plan “to include an audit of our character education, mental health, and social/emotional programming and supports so we can best meet student needs at all levels” for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer wrote in an email to The Missourian.
Junior Aaliyah Wirthwein told the board at its April 28 meeting that her classmates barrage her with near-constant slurs, rape threats and death threats. She was an eighth grade student when she was called a racial slur for the first time.
At the meeting, the students and parents made the following requests:
• dd and enhance staff training on diversity and inclusion.
• dd classes that address diversity for students.
• iversify staff.
• ire another compliance officer.
• pdate the student handbook to include disciplinary actions for the use of hate speech.
“With so many of our students who are afraid to come forward, we don’t know who to report to. We don’t know where it’s safe for us,” Aaliyah Wirthwein said in the spring.
VanLeer said the district is working on the requests as it transitions into the new school year with new administrators. VanLeer’s last day with the district is June 30, when Dr. Jennifer Kephart takes over.
Aaliyah Wirthwein said in an interview last Thursday that “it felt like finally someone was listening” immediately after the April 28 meeting.
After the meeting, all of the board members acknowledged the public speakers who were still on-site, she said. President John Freitag, Vice President Jason Oesterly, Director Scott Byrne and Director Dan Leslie stayed another 15 to 20 minutes to listen to her stories and share some of their own.
“For the rest of the year, it was sufficient to not be in as much fear, but there were still slurs. There were still incidents that weren’t handled properly,” Aaliyah Wirthwein said.
Administrators met with Aaliyah Wirthwein and six other students May 4, she said. Aaliyah Wirthwein said she felt like she was “parroting” the concerns she had already emailed or told the district officials without much progress.
Administrators met individually with parents who spoke at the meeting, said Jennifer Wirthwein, Washington Middle School teacher of nearly 22 years and Aaliyah Wirthwein’s mom. She spoke with VanLeer and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rachael Franssen May 5, she said, and had email conversations with Freitag, who was “very supportive.”
“We continue (to) take these types of concern very seriously,” Franssen wrote in an email to The Missourian. “By fostering collaborative relationships with everyone in our organization we can focus on learning.”
Aaliyah Wirthwein also met with school social worker Lindsey Jasper several times throughout the rest of the 2020-21 year to discuss the student threats, as well as her mental health and classmates’ intolerance, she said. Junior Claire Nappier, who recounted sexist and homophobic bullying at the board meeting in April, met with Jasper once.
Since middle school, students have bullied Nappier, she said in an interview last April. When a boy made a “very sexual comment” about then-seventh grader Nappier, he received very little punishment, she said, “and I think it affected me in a way that I just felt powerless long-term.”
Jennifer Wirthwein said optional diversity training for teachers will occur this summer after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19. Mandatory trainings will occur right before the school begins.
“There will be discussion, development, training,” VanLeer said. “It doesn’t just happen overnight.”
The district also is hiring a social and emotional learning director, VanLeer texted The Missourian. Candidates have completed screenings and the first round of interviews. VanLeer said in a previous interview that this was in the plans before April 28.
“It was already in our strategic plan,” she said. “We were noting that mental health, social and emotional well-being are important to people. The pandemic halted the hiring process in general, which is why we’re relaunching these things.”
VanLeer wrote in an email: “We desire a culture of belonging and understanding for all students and recognize the appropriate support and training needs to be in place to maximize our abilities there. This will be on-going work and we are in the beginning stages. We don’t have anything further to add at this time.”
Freitag and Leslie requested The Missourian speak to VanLeer, and Oesterly and Byrne did not respond as of press time.
Nappier said she does not feel any safer at WHS than she did before she spoke at the meeting.
“Students like me and this group, and even those who aren’t able to come forward and stand up, have really felt isolated and upset just by the fact that, every day, they have to constantly survey their surroundings and pick and choose to figure out where they’re safest inside a building that is supposed to simply teach us,” she said.
Aaliyah Wirthwein said she needs more than conversations; she needs administrative action to follow.
“We’re looking at July,” VanLeer said. “Now it’s just about doing the work.”