Starting Monday, Missouri drivers who touch their phones when behind the wheel will be in violation of a new state law — though the penalty for now is only a warning.
The Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 6, aims to reduce distracted driving by banning the use of a phone for communication in the driver’s seat. Several local legislators opposed the bill for its vague language and expect that enforcement will cause issues.
This law bans drivers from “physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body; manually typing, writing, sending, or reading text-based messages; recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts; and watching a video or movie,” according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Phone calls are not allowed unless the driver makes use of hands-free technology.
Actions that are allowed under this law include the use of cell phones to “to access or view a map for navigational purposes” or to “access or listen to an audio broadcast or digital audio recording,” the statue states.
Breaking this law is a secondary offense, meaning that police are not authorized to stop a vehicle just because the driver is using their phone.
Police have been directed under the statute to issue warnings for violations through the end of 2024. Fines for breaking the law won’t begin until Jan. 1, 2025.
The previous law from 2009 only banned drivers under 21 from using their phones, and Missouri was one of only two states in the country with no law against distracted driving for adults older than 21. Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, previously told The Missourian that the state was “way past due” on this kind of law.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re 17 or 77, when you hold a phone in your hand and you look down at the screen and take your eyes off the road for five to 10 seconds while you’re going 70 mph, a lot of bad things can happen in that amount of time,” said Razer.
But the bill did face some opposition in the legislature, even though it unanimously passed through committee in 2021 and 2022. Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, told The Missourian he voted against the bill because of its broad reach.
“My concern was that it went beyond just texting,” Brown said. “I felt that it could unfairly affect those that might have older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth connection technology.”
The new law specifically allows for the use of “voice operated or hands-free feature[s]” when communicating. It also makes provisions for cases of emergency, and for law enforcement and EMTs.
Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, and Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, agreed that the language of the bill was too vague, even though they supported the effort to curb distracted driving in general. They wondered whether someone with their phone between their legs or in their pocket would be in violation of the law.
“We’ve got a year now before we get to the penalty phase,” Banderman said. “I am in favor, in general, of working on this idea now that it’s passed.”
Marquart also said he would like to see more work done on the law before the fines start.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the new law won’t necessarily change the way his department approaches traffic enforcement, but it could result in more civil liability in distracted driving accidents.
“My caution, especially to young drivers, is to put your phone down while driving and keep your eyes on the road. I think everyone needs to understand that this new law is likely to create more civil liability in crashes when it can be proved people were using their phone at the time of the accident,” Pelton said Friday.
What a waste of time for Police to STOP and issue Warnings for DISTRACTED DRIVING - Tickets and fines should begin NOW - not another 16 months of deaths caused by drivers texting or talking on phones
