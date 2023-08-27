Traffic on Interstate 44 (copy)
Vehicles drive westbound on Interstate 44 near Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka. 

Starting Monday, Missouri drivers who touch their phones when behind the wheel will be in violation of a new state law — though the penalty for now is only a warning. 

The Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 6, aims to reduce distracted driving by banning the use of a phone for communication in the driver’s seat. Several local legislators opposed the bill for its vague language and expect that enforcement will cause issues. 

mgb629

What a waste of time for Police to STOP and issue Warnings for DISTRACTED DRIVING - Tickets and fines should begin NOW - not another 16 months of deaths caused by drivers texting or talking on phones

