Union could soon get its first distillery within the city limits, but it might have to tweak its zoning laws first.
The surrounding area has several distilleries, including Coulter & Payne, which makes bourbon at a farm south of Union, but that distillery is not open to the public.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said he recently heard from an engineer working on a distillery project that was interested in coming to the city and would like to have a public-facing operation.
“They’re looking at a very specific site that works but is currently not zoned properly,” Zimmermann told the city’s planning and zoning commission at its meeting June 28. He said he didn’t have additional information on the distillers or what kind of liquor they want to make.
Union’s current land-use laws require distilleries be located in industrial zoning districts.
“If you look at distilleries today, a lot of them are selling product directly to the user,” Zimmermann said. “They are more or less retail sales.”
Zimmermann suggested the city will need to look at its requirements for alcohol manufacturing. “Nowadays, when you look at microbreweries, there’s usually a restaurant associated with it or at least consumption on-site,” he said. “I really don’t know that belongs in an industrial district.”
The city should consider allowing alcohol manufacturing in business districts or even downtown, Zimmermann said. “You find a lot of urban distilleries in the downtown business districts,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s something you want to do.”
The board will discuss the issue further at its July meeting.
Other existing area distilleries include Nobletons Distilling House in Beaufort, Samuel Berton Distilling in Labadie and Pinckney Bend Distillery in New Haven, according to the Distillery Trail website.
According to a recent New York Times story, the number of craft distilleries in the U.S. increased to 2,265 in 2020. As the number of distilleries increases, more are adding attractions like music amphitheaters, bed-and-breakfasts and event venues to distinguish themselves from competitors.
Although several distilleries went out of business in 2020 because of the pandemic, others expanded, helped by a combination of federal aid, consumer demand, changes in state regulations and a reduction in federal liquor taxes, the New York Times reported.