The Missouri Craft Distillers Guild has announced its 2021 board members.
The nonprofit guild promotes, educates and advocates for the craft distilling industry in Missouri. It was founded in 2018 by Missouri craft spirit distillery owners and includes 30-plus member organizations.
Tara Steffens, chief operating officer of Pinckney Bend Distillery in New Haven, is president of the guild. Lynn DeLean-Weber, co-founder and CEO of Edelbrand Pure Distilling in Marthasville is vice president. Sarah Miller, co-owner at Switchgrass Spirits in St. Louis, is treasurer and Jim Pierce, Of The Earth Farm & Distillery in Richmond is secretary.
Other board members are: Sable Dixon, owner/operations coordinator/marketing director at Fernweh Distilling Co. in Hermann; Don Gosen, owner of Copper Mule Distillery in Hermann; Ryan Maybee, co-founder/vice president of J. Rieger & Co. in Kansas City; Van Hawxby, founding partner and owner of DogMaster Distillery in Columbia; and Keith Hock, owner of Copper Run Distillery in Walnut Shade.