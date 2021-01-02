Franklin County plans to take no action on a request from cities in the county to receive reimbursement for COVID-19-related employee leave.
“The commission will not be reviewing a position we have taken regarding our conservative governmental values,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker wrote in an email to The Missourian Wednesday.
The email came a day after Brinker tweeted a link to an earlier Missourian story on the cities’ request for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. He added the comment, “Received letter last week signed by only 4 mayors. Thankful for the input but the letter did nothing but expose some extremely liberal thinking. #COVID19 Freedom Loving Franklin County!”
Brinker provided a signed copy of the letter with the signatures of Union Mayor Rod Tappe, Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, St. Clair Mayor Ron Blum and New Haven Mayor George Panhorst Jr. Space for the signatures of the remaining four Franklin County mayors were left blank.
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, whose city originated the letter, said the city was unable to collect signatures of all the mayors by the original application deadline of Dec. 30, 2020, which he said is still in effect for cities.
“They all received a copy of the letter, they all agreed with it,” he said of the other cities. “Trying to get a letter from all the mayors in Franklin County is difficult, especially when we’re coming up on the end of the year.
… If Mr. Brinker wants the rest of the mayors’ signatures, I can go gather them all up.”
The Washington City Council and Union Board of Aldermen both voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 21, to send a letter to county commissioners asking for $36,912 for Washington and around $25,000 for Union in reimbursement from the CARES Act money that the county received from the state.
The letter reads that it is the mayors’ understanding that the county considers reimbursing cities for paid sick, family and medical leave to be an ineligible expense for CARES Act reimbursement.
“The only explanation that we have received is the commission considers the leave to be a budgeted expense,” the letter reads. “We can assure you, none of the cities in your community budgeted to extend an additional 80 hours of leave to each employee.”
Schmieder said Union had yet to make an official application for the employee leave reimbursement but plans to early next week.
Union did apply for $9,622 in CARES reimbursement for other COVID-19-related expenses. Commissioners approved that request at their Tuesday, Dec. 22, meeting.
In a phone interview, Brinker explained his “liberal thinking” tweet, saying the commissioners don’t know what the future holds, so they must do their best to spend conservatively.
“This commission and this county are not a ‘spend it if you’ve got it county,’ we are a think things through county,” Brinker said. “Just because the CARES Act says you can use funds for something does not mean you shall or should.”
When asked about Brinker’s tweet, Schmieder said he is not on Twitter, a micro-blogging social media platform. “He can tweet whatever he wants,” Schmieder said.
The county has been careful not to use CARES money for leave caused by COVID-19 for its own employees, instead using funds from its budget, Brinker said.
Brinker said the county has heard no such complaints from the county’s school districts, even though they have not always received their full CARES requests.
“I am surprised that with the school districts being so incredibly gracious, that four cities would think otherwise,” he said.
Brinker defended awarding CARES money to the private St. Francis Borgia Regional High School while not acting on the cities’ request, saying Borgia is a state registered education entity. Last week, commissioners awarded $93,000 to Borgia for the purchase of a used 2018 Blue Bird Vision bus and a used 2015 Glaval Entourage bus. The buses are intended to allow students to be distanced when traveling to school and related events.
“The clients of that school are taxpayers as well,” Brinker said. “The students are just as valuable as those at public institutions. To delineate is not the American spirit we all know.”
There is no appeals process beyond the county government, Mary Compton, communications director for the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office, wrote in an email. “Any appeals process is at the discretion of the Franklin County government,” she wrote.
When asked if the city would consider legal action, Schmieder said, “That’s always an option for any situation, but the city is putting Mr. Brinker on notice. We read the guidelines the county provided and those who are in quarantine or who are out for family COVID-related issues are covered.”
Franklin County, which received $12.2 million in CARES funding, previously budgeted $5.2 million it had not spent to be returned to the state of Missouri after the end of 2020. Before the recent extension from the federal government, any CARES money not requested by Dec. 30, 2020, had been required to be returned to the state by April 1, 2021.
Because of the recent federal legislation, allowing an extension for recipients of CARES money to apply is also at the discretion of the counties, Compton said.
“The governor has offered a potential extension to counties as a result of the federal legislation, pending the county having its CRF (Coronavirus Relief Funds) spending data through Dec. 30, 2020, reported to the state by Jan. 31, 2021,” she wrote. “Any county receiving the extension would be able to use CRF dollars to cover eligible costs outlined in the federal guidance through June 30, 2021.”
Brinker wished everyone in the county a happy new year.
“Twenty-one is going to be a great year,” he said.