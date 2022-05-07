Former Navy junior ROTC instructor Timothy Raines’ lawsuit against the Washington School District has been dismissed by 20th Circuit Judge Ryan Helfrich.
Though a notice of dismissal was filed in February 2020, the case was officially dismissed April 27 of this year. It was filed in November 2017.
“What I can really share is that it actually was dismissed quite a while ago,” said district Superintendent Jennifer Kephart, who was hired in summer 2021. “The courts are now just catching up. So the update is just an update. There’s nothing new from that information.”
In February 2017, Raines was asked to resign from teaching duties and he was later banned from Washington district property, both acts he alleged in the lawsuit were discrimination against his sex by a supposed “women’s club” in the administration at the Washington School District.
The forced resignation came, according to court filings, after “an accusation” was made against him by a student. Filings give no more information about the accusation.
“I don’t have that information,” Kephart said about the accusation. “I wasn’t here during that time or privy to that information.“
Raines’ lawyer Ferne Wolf, of SilversteinWolf in St. Louis, said she did not feel comfortable discussing the facts of the lawsuit, given the time that’s passed since it’s been active.
“I’m not sure why it just came through,” she said.
Raines also alleged in his lawsuit that the district discouraged junior ROTC participation by not exhibiting the program in a 2017 tour of the high school for incoming freshmen. Additionally, he reported a substitute teacher “discouraged cadets from joining the military,” by telling them Navy members were depressed and suicidal.
There are 101 students currently enrolled in the junior ROTC program in Washington, which is led by instructor Marine Master Sgt. Tim Gates.
“We have 11 students that are going directly into the military,” Kephart said. “We have five that are graduating from the ROTC program at the University of Missouri-Columbia and the students that are in that program now are a phenomenal representation of both academic and military success. We’re thrilled with the program.”