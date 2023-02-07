Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker has good news for those anxious to buy passes to the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex.
“Last year, we implemented the cards and said that the cards that were purchased last year in 2022 would be valid in 2023. Now, to just make it simple and easy for everyone, the passes purchased this year will not expire (unless admission fees are changed),” Dunker told members of the Washington City Council on Monday night during the workshop meeting in advance of the regular council meeting.
According to Dunker, the 20-visit pool pass, which normally sells for $100, will be discounted at $85. The discount price is in effect from April 1 through May 31. On June 1, the 20-visit pool passes will return to their $100 price.
“This gives us a couple of days when the pool is open that people will be able to buy the pool passes on site,” Dunker said. The pool is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, May 27. The passes can also be purchased at the Washington Parks & Recreation Department office, which is in the lower level of Washington City Hall. Passes can also be purchased online.
The 10-visit pool pass, which sells for $50, will not be discounted, Dunker said.
Dunker and Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb also warned the council that they can expect the city’s management agreement with Midwest Pools to increase for the 2023 season.
Lamb said the increase will be “significant.”
“I would say that right now the estimate is about $30,000 more than what we paid last year,” Lamb said. He said the city may look at raising fees associated with swim lessons and other programming to recoup some of the additional expense.
Dunker said the city will also not be keeping the pool open the additional week in August that it had last summer. In 2022, the pool stayed open through Aug. 19.
This change is largely due to staffing issues.
“It wasn’t just here (in Washington), but (Midwest Pools) had major problems all over the place once the high school kids and college kids went back to school,” Dunker said.