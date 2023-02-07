Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex
Buy Now

A look at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in Washington on June 29. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker has good news for those anxious to buy passes to the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. 

“Last year, we implemented the cards and said that the cards that were purchased last year in 2022 would be valid in 2023. Now, to just make it simple and easy for everyone, the passes purchased this year will not expire (unless admission fees are changed),” Dunker told members of the Washington City Council on Monday night during the workshop meeting in advance of the regular council meeting.  