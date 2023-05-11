A string of recent fires sparked a public appeal on Monday from the Washington Fire Department regarding the proper disposal of cigarette butts.
“What is happening right now is that the mulch in the medians on Highway 100 and in flower beds throughout the city are dry and easily combustible, so when people driving throw out their cigarette butts, it doesn’t take much for them to catch fire,” said Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg.
According to WFD statistics, the department has responded to fires in the median of Washington’s busiest thoroughfare four times already this month.
“They aren’t big fires,” Frankenberg said. “What is really impressive is how fast those fires can create traffic backups which then increases the risk of traffic crashes along Highway 100.”
In order to properly put out the fire, WFD and officers with Washington Police Department have to restrict motor vehicle traffic to one lane of Highway 100. This allows the firefighters to get a fire truck and other vehicles in close to the fire and gives the firefighters space to put out the fire without worrying about being struck by a motorist.
“The work is typically pretty quick, but it still takes time for us to set up and get the fire out,” Frankenberg said.
The fire chief said recent rains have helped but have not completely mitigated the risk of fires in the medians or other flower beds.
According to statistics compiled by The Missourian, the city is more than six inches drier this year compared to 2022.
In his appeal, Frankenberg also encouraged residents and motorists to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.
“A standard ash tray is still the best option,” Frankenberg said. “I know that sometimes they put their cigarette butts in a plastic can or a plastic bottle, but the reality is that the cigarette butts can start to stack up in there and can spark a fire.”