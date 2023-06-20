Amtrak train in Washington
The Missouri River Runner train pulls into the Washington station Feb. 28 heading westbound toward Kansas City. Amtrak is considering resuming discontinued routes and adding new routes to bolster passenger rail service throughout the country.  

 Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

A Washington representative will be in Springfield and Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, this week to promote tourism in the region as part of Amtrak’s marketing effort for its recently launched direct route of the Amtrak Missouri River Runner train from Chicago to Kansas City.

Amtrak said that officials from Washington, Lee’s Summit, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Hermann, Kirkwood and St. Louis will be at the train stations in Springfield on June 21 and in Bloomington-Normal on June 22.

