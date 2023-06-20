A Washington representative will be in Springfield and Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, this week to promote tourism in the region as part of Amtrak’s marketing effort for its recently launched direct route of the Amtrak Missouri River Runner train from Chicago to Kansas City.
Amtrak said that officials from Washington, Lee’s Summit, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Hermann, Kirkwood and St. Louis will be at the train stations in Springfield on June 21 and in Bloomington-Normal on June 22.
Emily Underdown Hopkins, director of tourism for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited to be the representative for Washington and will be visiting with train riders as they board or depart the trains at each station. Hopkins plans to handout visitor guides, Downtown Washington Inc. magazines, and information about each of the communities along the River Runner route.
Hopkins said the new direct route to Chicago means riders don’t have to transfer trains at the St. Louis station, which will be nice for riders as they will experience just a brief stop, then be on their way again.
“Now that we’ve implemented that and it’s running smoothly and we see that the traffic is picking up with that, I’m just excited to bring that into other stations in Illinois and just letting them know that getting into Missouri and getting into these awesome communities that we have along the route is very easy, very convenient, and there’s lots to do whenever they come,” she said. “I think it’s just another outlet to use to be able promote our community.”
Hopkins said she is grateful for having a great relationship with Amtrak.
Local residents are welcome to visit the train stations to learn more about the stops Amtrak makes across Missouri. Amtrak is an affordable and convenient way to travel across the state, Missouri River Runner Amtrak said in a press release.
One of the big tourist attractions Amtrak mentions in its advertisements for the Missouri River Runner route is the Washington Town & Country Fair. More information about the route can be found at moriverrunner.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.