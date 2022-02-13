For only the fourth time in 35 years, the curtain may never rise on the Washington Regional Passion Play, which recalls the events leading up to the crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ and his ascension into heaven.
“We’ve never had this few cast members for key roles before,” said Macharr Heisel, who is in her 16th year as director and has been involved with the annual production for 17 years.
The cast currently includes 15 volunteer actors, but Heisel said that in order to stage the production successfully they will need at least 30 additional people to volunteer. The needed cast roles range from the Apostles, with a few lines, to the townspeople, with no lines, and Mary Magdalene, which has a vocal performance.
The more people in the cast, the better the overall performance and experience for the audience, Heisel said, during a recent rehearsal at the KC Hall in Washington.
“None of us are professional actors or singers, we are just people who love to the tell the story,” Heisel said. She said despite the religious message, there is no requirement for cast members to be Christians or to be regular church attendees.
Among those in the cast is Barbara Laberer, who has been a cast member for 16 years. In the past she has portrayed Mary the Mother of Jesus and Mary Magdalene. This year, she will be the play’s narrator.
“We are trying to keep the tradition alive,” Laberer said. She hopes community members will rally around the production.
“Give us a try. That’s what I did 16 years ago and it has been a great thing to be involved with every year. Just give us a chance,” Laberer said.
Heisel said if the cast numbers don’t improve over the next two weeks that she will have to call off the production, which was first held in 1987 and has only been canceled three times before — once in 2018 because of low cast numbers and because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
“It was really hard the last two years, but we understood why it had to be canceled. Now, we feel like we can do this safely but we just don’t have the cast,” Heisel said. The Passion Play is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of April 8, 9 and 10, with one performance on Friday, April 8, one performance on Saturday, April 9, and two performances on Sunday, April 10. That Sunday is known as Palm Sunday, an important day for Christians as it marks the annual remembrance of Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem when crowds welcomed him by waving palm branches and laying some in the street as he made his way into the city.
All performances of the Passion Play are held in the lower level of the KC Hall.
Past performances have drawn crowds of 200 people, including those from area churches and senior nursing home facilities.
Laberer said it would “be thrilling” to see the crowds once again this year.
Heisel agreed, “This has become a huge part of my life, and it left a hole in my heart to not have it last year. We are really excited to hopefully get back into it.”