Following the success of the Chief Mason Griffith Memorial Ride held on May 13 in Rosebud, additional fundraisers are in the works to benefit both Griffith’s and Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup’s families.
Griffith and Sullentrup were both shot in a March 12 incident in Hermann. Griffith died from his injuries, while Sullentrup was severely wounded but is currently recovering from his injuries at a hospital in Colorado.
In addition to the previously planned Back the Blue Benefit Concert in New Haven, which is set for Saturday, June 10, another fundraiser is planned for June 14 at Pasta House in Union, 101 E. Independence Drive. Proceeds from the Back the Blue Benefit Concert will go toward Sullentrup’s recovery, while proceeds from the Pasta House “Dine to Donate” fundraiser will go toward the Griffith family.
Ten percent of Pasta House’s sales made as part of the fundraiser will go directly to the Griffith family, and the event will also feature a 50-50 raffle, silent auction and T-shirts for sale with all proceeds benefiting the family.
“We have tons of donors already,” said Patrick Holliday, manager of the Union Pasta House, who organized the fundraiser in conjunction with Griffith’s mother-in-law, Angie Koepke.
Donors to the fundraiser include Imo’s Pizza of Union, United Bank of Union, Andy’s Produce Too, Schicker Automotive Group, Junie Moon Cafe, Oasis Lanes, Faded Edge, 5H Custom Meats, Lizzy Lu Custom Wreaths and Home Decor, McKelvey Vineyards, Parmentier Auto Body, Tint Man Window Tinting, The Liquor Cabinet, T&T Hilltop Lounge, Great Clips — Washington and All In One Liquor & Smoke House. Donations of gift baskets for the silent auction are still being accepted.
For the June 14 fundraiser, those wishing to participate can come into Pasta House at any time during the restaurant’s regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and should say “dine to donate” when entering the restaurant or bring a flyer for the fundraiser.
“I’m hoping for a huge turnout,” Holliday said.
He added that he also hopes to organize a fundraiser for Sullentrup, although no date for that event has been set.