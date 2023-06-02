Following the success of the Chief Mason Griffith Memorial Ride held on May 13 in Rosebud, additional fundraisers are in the works to benefit both Griffith’s and Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup’s families.

Griffith and Sullentrup were both shot in a March 12 incident in Hermann. Griffith died from his injuries, while Sullentrup was severely wounded but is currently recovering from his injuries at a hospital in Colorado.