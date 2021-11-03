After 11-plus years with the city, St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker is leaving his post.
He’s accepted a new position as financial director at the Northwest School District.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve you all,” he said at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting. “There’s a whole lot more I can say, and I’ll probably get emotional, so I’ll just leave it at that.”
Mayor Cozy Bailey said that whoever takes over for him will have “big shoes to fill.”
“I just want to say that Travis has done an amazing job,” Bailey said.
She recalled that when Dierker was first hired to the city, the list of debts the city owed was two pages long. Now, at the end of his time with St. Clair, she said it is less than half a page long.
She said that is just one example of all the things Dierker has done for the city.
“He has done an excellent job,” she said before the audience gave Dierker a round of applause.
“I just want to, in general, thank the community and all the citizens and staff that I’ve worked with for their support and allowing me to serve them,” Dierker said.
He said that some of the highlights of his time with St. Clair include the solar eclipse in 2017 and when the city organized celebrations and events for its 175th anniversary.
His favorite part of the job, he said, was “knowing that I’m helping this community and serving this community and working with the different organizations, all the citizens.”
He said some of the most challenging parts centered around funding.
“Money was always a problem,” he said, “just based on the fact that revenues didn’t always grow like we had hoped. There always seemed to be a lot of projects and not enough money to solve them.”
Luckily, many of his colleagues said finance was one of his strengths. Dierker has a background in banking.
“Numbers just seemed to be something that I enjoy working with,” he said. “I just enjoy being able to see projects and progress occur, even when funds are limited.”
Dierker offered advice for whoever takes over as city administrator after him. “Get to know the community,” he said. “Get to know the people that live here, and really get to know your staff and what expertise they have and use them to best serve this community as a whole.”
Bailey said she wants the city to start seeking his replacement right away.
“It’s a very important position,” she said, “so I think it’s important we go out there immediately.”
She called the city administrator job “the most important position in the city.”
Although she thinks the city’s staff is fantastic, she said it is going to be difficult for a while if they can’t find a good candidate to replace him.
She said City Clerk Kim French will take on some of his responsibilities if the city can’t find a replacement before he leaves, but many people would be taking on some added duties.
At Monday’s meeting, the board of aldermen went into closed session to discuss how the city will proceed. After returning from closed session, the board told the audience that they decided to create a special committee to seek Dierker’s replacement and to find an interim. They did not specify who would be on that committee.