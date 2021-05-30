Washington Public Works Department officials are hopeful that a recently launched campaign on social media will help turn the tide of what they see as a growing problem in the city — flushable diaper wipes.
Director of Public Works John Nilges said thanks in part to manufacturers labeling their products as flushable, many people, especially parents of young children, assume that diaper wipes can be flushed without consequence.
“I’d say 10 to 20 percent of our time each week is spent on foreign objects in the sewer line,” Nilges said. Those foreign objects are largely diaper wipes.
“We are seeing a little bit of interest on social media,” Nilges said. The next steps he said are to include informational flyers in the city’s monthly utility bills and to organize a door-to-door campaign in the neighborhoods and subdivisions with the largest concentration of sewer backups and lift-station issues.
“People are not doing this to be malicious. This is an education thing more than anything; they just don’t know that they shouldn’t,” said John Vietmeier, chair of the public works committee, which met Tuesday morning in Washington City Hall to discuss the issue and to hear an update on the construction timeline of the city’s fourth water tower.
Nilges agreed, saying that the social media campaign has “generated a lot of interest, but a lot of times people just don’t know what can’t go in there.
“There is really only two things that should go down into the sewer: human waste and toilet paper,” Nilges said. He explained that diaper wipes don’t disintegrate over time and can become snagged on something within the sewer main, which can cause “the city’s next mega sewer backup.”
Nilges said the diaper wipes have been problematic throughout the city and are not limited to areas with a higher concentration of families with young children. “We have no way of knowing or tracking exactly who is flushing the wipes,” Nilges said. “This is the kind of issue where we need everyone to work together to make sure it doesn’t happen.”
According to Nilges, the city treats each sewer backup as “an emergency situation” for the homeowner, who often lives in an area of low elevation. “The majority of times when it happens, it happens in somebody’s basement that gets inundated with sewage,” he said. “The individual who experiences the backup may not be the one who has caused the problem.”
When the diaper wipes reach a lift station, they can cause the motor to overheat and other issues. A lift station acts as a collection point for the contents of all the gravity-based sewer lines. There, the sewage gets ground up and then pumped to another location. Each of the city’s lift stations have been impacted at some level, but Nilges said there are two or three that “are consistently having issues.”
During the meeting, two city employees had to leave the meeting as they were dispatched to attend to a lift station that had become clogged.
“It is like this on an hourly basis, all day long. This is our life,” said Kevin Quaethem, who is the city’s water and wastewater superintendent.
Regarding the proposed water tower at the intersection of South Point and North Goodes Mill roads, Nilges said the city is preparing to send out a request for qualifications from engineering companies that are interested in designing the water tower.
Nilges said he anticipates construction of the water tower will be underway in 2022, but the water tower likely won’t go into service until 2023.
This will be the second water tower on the city’s east side.
The city’s other water towers are in the industrial park, on Clay Street and on Crestview Drive.