A Riverbend Estates residence stands under construction Oct. 28 in Washington on High Street south of Highway 100. MOCAP Development Co., is hoping to receive state tax credits to build a third phase at the existing site. 

Three proposed Franklin County apartment projects are being considered for low-income housing tax credits and loans from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC). 

Residents interested in providing feedback about whether the projects should receive the tax credits and loans can tune into a webinar public hearing on Nov. 3.