Three proposed Franklin County apartment projects are being considered for low-income housing tax credits and loans from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC).
Residents interested in providing feedback about whether the projects should receive the tax credits and loans can tune into a webinar public hearing on Nov. 3.
The programs are aimed at improving affordable housing across the state.
MOCAP Development LLC, the developer of the proposed Riverbend Estates III on High Street in Washington, is asking the MHDC for a $900,000 loan and $1.78 million in state and federal low-income housing tax credits. The proposed project is a 48-unit apartment complex, featuring units with two bedrooms and renting for between $503 and $705 a month. Of those 48 units, 42 would be designated for low-income tenants and six would be market price.
In Union, the developer of Manors at Brookside at Progress Parkway and Freedom Drive is asking for a $500,000 loan and $1.19 million in state and federal low-income housing tax credits. The proposed project, which is being developed by Golden Management Inc., would feature 48 two-bedroom units, with rents ranging from $395 to $800 a month. Forty-three of those units would be designated for low-income tenants and five would be market price.
Steve Goldenberg, president of Golden Management Inc., said the residential community will have six buildings with eight units each. Four of those units will be on the ground level and four will be on the second level, he said.
“We did a market study, which clearly shows the need for affordable family apartment units in Union,” Goldenberg said. “And we continue to be excited about the growth of jobs and retail within the city. So we’re very optimistic about the continued success of Union and know that the demand for affordable apartments exist and will continue to exist in the future.”
He said that in addition to some of the units being income-restricted, some will be set aside for tenants with developmental disabilities. The company is partnering with St. Clair-based ABiLITY to identify people with developmental disabilities in need of housing. Additionally, ABiLITY will provide services and programming for the residents once they move in.
The developer of Franklin Fields in St. Clair is asking MHDC for funding to acquire and rehab a building on Franklin Drive. Rural Housing Developers-Missouri LLC is asking for a $288,000 loan and $391,500 in state and federal low-income housing tax credits to turn the building there into a 24-unit residential complex. Each unit will have one bedroom and rent for $570 a month. Twenty-one of the units will be set aside for low-income residents.
The MHDC will hold an online public hearing to discuss the area requests, as well as requests from other developers across the St. Louis region, on Nov. 3. To register for the online public hearing, go to mhdc.com and click “calender of events” in the navigation menu. From there, find “St. Louis Region - Applications Public Hearing 11/3/22” on the list of upcoming events.