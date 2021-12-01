A residential community for people 55 and older may be coming to St. Clair.
Brad Thompson, of Bradave Development in St. Clair, owns approximately 11 acres at the end of Bittersweet Drive in St. Clair and plans to turn 34 vacant lots there into a series of duplexes, fourplexes and sixplexes to sell to people 55 and older. The proposed development is called The Villas at Stone Ledge.
“St. Clair really doesn’t have anything like that,” Thompson said, adding that homeowners in the community would be part of a homeowners association that would manage maintenance and landscaping.
The proposed project requires that the lots be rezoned from an R-1C single-family residential classification to R-3 multifamily. A public hearing about the rezoning will be held at the St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Dec. 13, with another public hearing set for Dec. 20 at the St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting. Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at city hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive.
Thompson, through his Tomco company, developed the Villas at Meadow Oaks, another residential community in St. Clair that is open to people of all ages. He said he created a new company, Bradave Development, for this project so that Tomco could manage the construction and Bradave Development could do property management and sales. This will be his first project with the new company and Thompson’s first targeting the 55-and-older community.
Several 55-and-older communities have been built in and around Franklin County in recent years. ELS Properties has built several, including Independence Valley and Denmark Villas in Union and Orange Blossom Estates in Warrenton, according to previous Missourian reporting. ELS Properties also is building Country Club Farms near Washington. MOCAP Development Co., a Jefferson City developer, plans to build a 48-unit, multistory housing development as part of the third phase of Riverbend Estates, which is being built on the south side of Highway 100. If the development receives $1.5 million in state credits, construction on the third phase would begin in the third quarter of 2022, with units available for lease in 2023.
Ring Properties plans to build a 46-unit, low-income, seniors-only residential development in Pacific; the company also is seeking tax credits for that project.