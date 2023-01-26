Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses.
Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.
Schuh said Washington can support another laundromat other than Starcrest Cleaners at 1901 Bedford Center Dr.
“I think (Washington can support another laundromat). The population has grown,” Schuh said. “There’s one there that’s kind of small, but I don’t think that can handle the volume that we do.”
Schuh said he has not talked with any prospective businesses yet, but expects to hear from more soon, as word of his development becomes more public. City Economic and Development Director Sal Maniaci said he would expect the businesses to fill fast. Washington’s commercial vacancy is only 2 percent.
“We’re always happy to see additional commercial space come up and offer more amenities and businesses for our citizens,” Maniaci said.
At least one of the storefronts will have a drive-thru window and Schuh said he is hoping at least one restaurant opens. He explained it’s common for someone to eat while waiting for laundry.
Schuh said the architectural styling of the building would match what original land developer Kurt Unnerstall has in mind for the area.
The Highland Meadows development south of Highway 100 and west of High Street has been cleared for the addition of thousands of square feet of commercial development. CrossFit Washington and Riverbend Estates have already been built in the area.
“(Unnerstall) is trying to put together a nice shopping plaza there and he wants it to be consistent with his design and that’s fine with me,” Schuh said. “We’ve been working together on it.”
Maniaci said city streets in the area would have sidewalks, but city code does not require developers to cater as much to pedestrians.
The permit for the foundation of the building was issued Dec. 22 for $990,000 but Schuh didn’t say how much the final construction cost would be. Schuh said construction time would be weather-dependent. He said he has already purchased 100 washers and dryers for the business and hopes to start building as soon as weather allows.
Schuh is also in the process of redeveloping the Nothing Fancy roller rink in Union to Piccadilly Palace. He planned on adding 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink, according to previous reporting.