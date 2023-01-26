City of Washington

Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses.

Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.