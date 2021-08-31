Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few lingering showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few lingering showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.