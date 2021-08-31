Union’s planning and zoning commission approved a rezoning for property the city recently rejected as an industrial park.
Developer Ed Schmelz is purchasing two properties on Prairie Dell Road, south of East Central College. The planning board recommended approval for one zoning change for 28.37 acres to highway business district from nonurban and another for 21.32 acres to multiple family dwelling district from nonurban.
Part of the land Schmelz is seeking to buy, near the Great 8 Cinema, is already zoned highway business district.
Schmelz provided planning commissioners with a map of the proposed residential property, which showed 39 single-family lots on the north side with duplexes for people ages 55 and older in the south. The area being considered for residential zoning is across Prairie Dell Road from the existing College Meadows subdivision.
Schmelz is planning on splitting the commercial area into six lots and offering them for development.
“It was kind of a package deal,” he said. “We buy them both together.”
The rezonings will need approval from the board of aldermen at its Sept. 13 meeting. If approved, Schmelz said an early October closing date is planned, and he hopes to start construction on the residential portion in about 45 days.
The two properties are divided by land owned by First Christian Church.
Both properties are being purchased from the Margaret C. Metcalf Trust. The trust previously had an agreement with the Union Development Corp. (UDC) to sell all of both properties for an expansion of UDC’s Union Corporate Center industrial park.
But that agreement was contingent on approval from the city. It was canceled in July when the board of aldermen voted 7-1 against the UDC’s rezoning request.
UDC was requesting to rezone the properties to general industrial district. The planning commission voted 4-3 to approve the industrial zoning change before the move was rejected by aldermen.
Also criticizing the proposed industrial project was Alderman Tom Strubberg, who questioned UDC’s statements that it doesn’t allow gas companies in its industrial park even though Hartog Oil Co. is currently there.
Although several area residents spoke against the industrial park at both the planning commission and board of aldermen meetings, no one other than Schmelz spoke about the rezonings at Monday’s meeting, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
The planned commercial and residential projects are the latest for Schmelz and his ELS Properties in the eastern part of Union. The board of aldermen recently approved the second phase of his Park Place Estates subdivision south of Highway 50, just west of ECC. According to Missourian archives, that project will have 99 residential lots and 15 duplexes.
“Most of our residential growth is out that direction,” he said. “That’s what I’m kind of focusing on.”
Schmelz also recently purchased two tracts of roughly 2 acres each in the Union Corporate Center for $30,000 per acre. He said he plans to build two 10,000-square-foot speculative buildings for lease.
With steel prices high and a waiting list, Schmelz plans to wait until spring 2022 to start on the spec buildings.
Schmelz also plans a 108-unit townhouse subdivision on Denmark Road near the Mercy Clinic Primary Care. He said it will be mostly four-plex buildings with units for lease, with brick and stone facades on the buildings.
“It will be a little bit more of a high-end project,” he said.
Also Monday, the planning commission:
• ecommended approval for a conditional use permit to allow Haylie Steinberg to operate an early childhood learning center at 117 Hickory Circle in Union.
• ecommended approval of a draft ordinance for separate temporary dwelling structures in the city. The ordinance would allow a family member of the owners of a house to live in a separate, smaller structure if they have medical needs, as long as the smaller home is on a foundation.
• oved its September meeting to Monday, Sept. 20, because its previously scheduled Sept. 27 meeting conflicted with the Missouri Municipal League conference.