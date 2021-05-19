Three months after a proposed cell tower was rejected by the Washington City Council, the same developer is moving forward with new plans to construct a cell phone tower at the same location of the rejected tower, 602 Alberta Lane, on the city’s east side.
Tower Co. 2013 published a legal notice about the project in the Wednesday, May 12, edition of The Missourian. According to the notice, the proposed cell tower is 165 feet tall and would be a monopole tower with no lighting proposed. Plans call for it to be located on land adjacent to self-storage buildings.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said Monday that he has not received any information about the project.
He said if the company opts to build a “disguised cell tower” there will not be a public hearing as there was in April regarding the previously proposed cell tower, which would have required a special use permit from the city to complete. Instead, companies wanting to build a disguised cell tower would only need to seek a building permit from the city.
Maniaci said a disguised cell tower, per current city code, could be made to look like a range of structures including a clock tower, an observation tower, a water tower or artificial trees.
Maniaci said there are other disguised cell towers or cell antennas in Washington, including some antennas on water towers. He said the flagpole on Cecilia Drive, which is located roughly a third of a mile away from Alberta Lane, is a disguised cell tower.
The Missourian attempted to reach Tower Co. 2013 officials about the proposed tower but did not hear back prior to press time.
The project is currently going through a public comment period, according to the legal notice. Comments can be directed to Martin Environmental Solutions Inc. at 4268 Oldfield Crossing Drive, Suite 306, Jacksonville, FL 32223. Comments also can be submitted to Amy Perrine at aperrine@martinenviro.com or by phone at 904-737-1034.