James David Lairmore

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker has filed two charges against James David Lairmore, including one count of first-degree assault and one county of armed criminal action. 

 Photo Courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

A longstanding feud between neighbors escalated earlier this month when one of the neighbors shot the other twice. 

In court documents released to The Missourian, officials say that shortly before noon on Jan. 2, James Lairmore was walking his dog on his property in the 600 block of Perkins Road when his neighbor from across the road began yelling at him. 