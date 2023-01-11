A longstanding feud between neighbors escalated earlier this month when one of the neighbors shot the other twice.
In court documents released to The Missourian, officials say that shortly before noon on Jan. 2, James Lairmore was walking his dog on his property in the 600 block of Perkins Road when his neighbor from across the road began yelling at him.
Lairmore challenged the man to meet him in the middle of the Perkins Road to settle this “long-term dispute.” Documents do not detail how the dispute originated.
According to what Lairmore told investigators after the shooting, he brought a pistol with him due to a previous altercation that he had with the neighbor that resulted with the neighbor hitting Lairmore with a rock.
As he began walking toward the man’s property on Jan. 2, he noticed that the neighbor was holding a shovel. Once he saw the man come toward him, Lairmore pulled out his gun and shot the man in the stomach and in the left arm.
In an interview with investigators, the neighbor refutes some of Lairmore’s account of the events.
The neighbor was carrying a shovel, because he was going to clean out his chicken coup. While walking to clean the chicken coup, the neighbor said he heard Lairmore yelling at him to come out to the road to settle their dispute. The neighbor told authorities that he dropped the shovel in his yard and began approaching Lairmore when he was shot in the stomach and arm.
Lairmore was later taken into custody by Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker has filed two felony charges against Lairmore, including one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.
Lairmore is currently held at the Franklin County Jail. A bond hearing has been set for Jan. 12, while a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 2. At the preliminary hearing, the prosecutor will present evidence to show the judge there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed the crimes he is accused of committing.