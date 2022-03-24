After a successful Independence Day fireworks show in 2021, Pacific is bringing back the same show in 2022, but this year it comes with a heftier price tag.
“If you got a chance to see them last year, it was tremendous,” Pacific Community Development Director Steve Myers said at the March 15 Board of Aldermen meeting. “(We) got tremendous feedback from that show. However, costs have risen in fireworks, just like everything else in the world.”
Myers said that the city received two quotes from J&M Displays. The show the city purchased for 2021 will cost $16,800 this year, he said. Last year, it cost about $14,100. The second quote was $14,000 for a show with “about 80 percent of the fireworks that were shot off last year.”
Myers asked the board to decide whether it wanted to save some money or go with the show that they already know is good.
The board was in favor of buying the expensive one.
“When I go shopping with my wife,” said Acting Mayor Herb Adams, “and she’s looking for a particular item, she takes me from store to store to store, and the very first store, she found that item. The dollar amount was just a little bit more than she wanted to pay.
“So if you know what you want and that difference is not that great, and you got the money, my advice is always to buy it,” Adams said.
Ward 3 Alderman Andrew Nemeth agreed.
“Our citizens deserve a great show,” Nemeth said.
Ward 1 Alderman Butch Frick added that he believes its still a good value, even with the higher price.
Ward 2 Alderman Jerry Eversmeyer also said they should stick with the show, but he said that the city should reach out to local organizations and business for donations.
The board then unanimously authorized Myers to pursue the larger contract.
The show is scheduled for June 25.