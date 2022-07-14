After gathering community feedback about a possible skate park in Pacific, Evan Moss with the American Ramp Company reported his findings to the Board of Aldermen: The community wants a park that appeals not only to skateboarders, but to BMX riders and inline skaters, too.
With those insights in mind, Moss presented the proposed design which includes a half-pipe, quarter-pipes, rails and other features.
The effort to bring a skate park to Pacific is being spearheaded by a group of local skaters, led by John Felts. The group has raised over $6,000 on GoFundMe — it’s still accepting donations online at www.gofundme.com/f/jeff-white-memorial-skatepark — for the project and hopes to name the park after Jeff White, a Pacific native who was killed in Afghanistan while serving in the Army in April 2012. White, they said, was a prolific skateboarder.
The group presented their idea to the Board of Aldermen, who then contracted American Ramp Company to design and potentially build the park, with plans to fundraise to meet a $150,000 goal.
Moss said he was wowed by the effort and organization the skaters have put into bringing a skate park to Pacific. He said he saw a presentation the group made to the city.
“It’s probably the best one I’ve seen from skaters presenting to a city — really awesome to watch,” he said.
Moss presented the findings of their survey and feedback event:
A majority of their 40 respondents said they primarily rode a skateboard and the second largest portion primarily rode a BMX bike, but about two-thirds said they had “high interest” in making it a multi-use facility.
Twenty percent of respondents said ramps were their favorite feature in a potential skate park and 23 percent said rails were the feature they most wanted to see — and can be used by skaters and bike riders. About half of respondents said they wanted the skate park to be a mix of both “street-style” skating that mimics an urban environment and “transition-style” skating that incorporates ramps, bowls and similar features.
If it comes to fruition, the skate park will sit inside Community Park on Birk Circle, next to the gazebo.
Finally, Moss showed a rendering of the company’s proposal for what the skate park could look like. He said the design incorporates both the residents’ input and the budget received from the city.
“We’re still working to make sure it fits exactly, but the concept here is what we want to show to make sure it’s what the skaters here in Pacific are wanting,” Moss said.
The proposed design includes a half-pipe — a double-sided U-shaped ramp — and a “street-style” run with four rails and grind boxes — platforms skaters can jump or grind on — in between quarter-pipes on each end.
“We wanted to make sure it was accessible for beginning riders as well as challenging enough for the intermediate and advanced riders,” Moss said.
The grindboxes vary in height. Moss said the shorter grind box is “great for kids learning” while the taller one is “something that’s a little more fun for the intermediate and advanced riders.” The rails similarly vary in height and difficulty.
Additionally, the quarter-pipes are different. One, he noted, is lower in elevation making it easier for beginners while the other is higher in elevation.
“We try to add custom features for each park that we’re doing to draw skaters from different areas as well,” Moss said.
Community and Economic Development Director Steve Myers pointed out that the proposed half-pipe would cost the city extra and is an add-on if the city raises or commits more money to it.
Moss anticipates the park lasting over 20 years with minor concrete work on occasion.
“Overall, this is incredibly low maintenance,” he said.