The city of Union plans to open the Denmark Road bridge across Birch Creek to car traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Aug. 4 Union Development Corp. board meeting.
“The project turned out well,” he said.
The crossing has been closed for several months while workers replace a low-water crossing with a new bridge, just west of Interstate 44.
The city has had some issues with the bridge’s pedestrian fencing along its wing walls, the retaining walls that run down from the bridge. That is not expected to be completed until early to mid-September.
The contractor on the bridge also has asked to push back the seeding and mulching of the area near the bridge to a more “opportune” time, City Engineer J.D. Kelley said at the Aug. 1 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
The Board of Aldermen also approved the extension of a water and sewer line across Birch Creek at the bridge at its Aug. 8 meeting. That is being done with American Rescue Plan Act money.
“That gives us the ability to extend utilities out to the (Interstate) 44 corridor, which, I think, over time, will pay dividends,” Zimmermann said.
KJU Inc. was the low bidder among five companies to bid on the water and sewer contract. The city will pay the Washington company $153,098.
The only unknown for the water and sewer piping is excavating rock under the creek, Kelley said at the Aug. 1 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. Based on preliminary studies, the city does not expect to have to excavate. “But there’s potential that there might be some solid rock excavation to go along with this,” he said.
The 101-foot-long bridge is the longest the city of Union has completed.
Aldermen approved a contract in January with Pace Construction Co., St. Louis, to complete the work on the Birch Creek bridge, located just west of Interstate 44 and south of Highway 50, for just over $1 million.
Union is paying 20 percent of the bridge cost, with federal money administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments covering the remainder.
The city made room for 6-foot-wide sidewalks on each side of the bridge in anticipation of future development of the now rural site. Zimmermann said they expect the portion of Denmark Road leading to the bridge to eventually be improved, allowing for the extension of sidewalks to the bridge.
