The on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 44 from Highway 47 in St. Clair will be closed to traffic starting at 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The ramp will be closed for the remainder of the Highway 47 bridge construction project and will serve as a staging area for materials used in the demolition and reconstruction.
Weather permitting, demolition on the rest of the old Highway 47 bridge is expected to start at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
I-44 traffic will be reduced to one lane and routed over the on and off ramps during the demolition.
Highway 47 drivers are advised to take the Highway 30 bridge, a mile to the west, as a detour.
The construction is part of a $4.2 million project that will, eventually, replace bridge decks on the bridges over I-44 at Highways 47 and 30, according to previous Missourian reporting.