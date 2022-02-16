Representatives of the late Bob Hansen’s estate trust are getting closer to building a park at the site of buildings formerly owned by the longtime East Central College board member and business leader.
“There’s still some contractual issues to be finalized, but that’s just attorney stuff,” said Robert Borgmann, with Hansen’s trust, at Thursday’s Union Development Corp. meeting.
Hansen’s trust is building the park, then will donate it to the city of Union.
The city has an informal agreement to accept the property, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
“We agreed to work with them,” he said. “I think there was a tentative, ‘Yeah, we’ll pursue it with them.”
Had the city not accepted the land, the Hansen trust would have partnered with another party to develop the park, Schmieder said. This way gives the city some say in what goes in the park.
“We’re working with them,” Schmieder said. “It’s all under Mr. Hansen’s wishes though.”
Along with being a place to sit and relax, the park will be a location for various activities in Union’s parks department and a chance for the city to partner with local organizations, according to a message from Mayor Bob Schmuke in the city’s winter “Talk of the Town” newsletter.
Depending on weather, the Hansen trust hopes to contract for demolition of buildings Hansen owned on the northwest corner of Oak and Main streets, diagonally across from the old Franklin County Courthouse, in late February or early March.
“Within 30 days, there should be some significant open space up there,” said Borgmann, who is also president of UDC’s board and Dolan Realtors.
Borgmann estimated the park will be completed by Sept. 30. “It could be considerably before that, just depending on how things fall into place,” he said.
Buildings, including the former site of the Franklin County Historical Society, will be demolished. Borgmann said the house at 15 N. Oak St. will remain.
“It will be just a gathering place for the citizens in Union,” he said. “In theory, there will be public restrooms there, open every day.”
The park has a conceptual drawing, but architects are still working on it, Borgmann said.
“It’s a pretty nice plan. But, in fairness to everybody, if you put the plan out and you change it, then people want to tell you how to do it. We really don’t want too much of that input from the public,” Borgmann said with a laugh. “All that does is cost money.”
The trust is required to develop the project per the wishes of the estate, Schmieder said. That makes it a “very different” type of project than Union’s comprehensive plan update, where the city is requesting public input.
“It’s under Mr. Hansen’s estate’s guidelines,” he said. “It’s not a public project. So, what’s going to happen is, they’re going to develop it the way Mr. Hansen wanted it, and then they’re going to give it to the city.”
While the city has limited say in the project, it is expected to be a benefit to Union, Schmieder said.
“Anytime you’re downtown, and you’re talking about open spaces — of course,” he said.
While he said the project is “kind of exciting,” Borgmann added it has been more work than anticipated.
Hansen helped launch ECC and was on its board from 1968 until 1996. He took on the family business, Hansen Franklin County Land Title & Abstract Co., and also co-owned Hansen-Schroeder Realtors.
Among the tenants of Hansen’s former property that had to move to make way for the park was the Franklin County Historical Society’s museum. Before he died in June 2021, Hansen allowed the historical society free use of his buildings, at 15 N. Oak St. and 209 E. Main St., for a decade.
The historical society has since moved to a 5,000-square-foot building at 300 E. Locust St., a block south of its former museum.
The museum is set to open for the 2022 season March 2. It will be open from noon to 4 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and other times by appointment.
"We are always looking for volunteers to help man the museum during these times," historical society President Lynn Wagner said.