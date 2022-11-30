White tailed deer
Contributed Photo.

This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.