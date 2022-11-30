This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested.
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
Texas and Callaway counties followed with 3,609 and 3,421 deer harvested in the rifle season 2022.
“It would have been hard to ask for much better weather during the November portion than what hunters experienced this year,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said in a press release. “To have sustained temperatures that were well below average for nearly the entire season portion was quite remarkable.”
He said the colder weather probably resulted in increased deer migration, which puts them in hunters’ gunsights more often.
Of the deer harvested during firearm season in Franklin County, 2,257 were antlered bucks, 359 were button bucks and 1,566 were does.
Of all counties in Missouri, hunters in Franklin County harvested the most antlered bucks, button bucks and the second most number of does. Hunters in Texas County harvested the most does with 1,585.
While Franklin County lead the state in the number of deer harvested, there were far fewer deer killed in nearby counties.
According to MDC data, Warren County ranked 65th in the state after hunters there harvested 1,848 deer, including 1,078 antlered bucks, 151 button bucks and 619 does. Even fewer deer were killed in St. Charles County, where hunters reported harvesting 1,167 deer. In St. Louis County, hunters reported 540 deer harvested this season.
Other county figures from elsewhere in the region were: Jefferson County, 2,982 deer, including 1,639 antlered bucks, 249 button bucks and 1,094 does; Gasconade County, 2,530 deer, including 1,328 antlered bucks, 246 button bucks and 956 does; Crawford County, 2,473 deer, including 1,231 antlered bucks, 247 button bucks and 995 does; and Washington County, 2,135 deer, including 1,005 antlered bucks, 230 button bucks, and 900 does.
Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumed Wednesday and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 in some counties, followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.
So far, 262,716 deer have been taken in 2022, 5,732 within the county. Franklin County hunters have killed 2,985 antlered bucks, 492 button bucks and 2,255 does.
Last year the statewide total of deer hunted was 295,143, according to MDC.
The department reported one non-fatal firearms-related hunting incident during the November portion of the firearms deer season. It was self-inflicted and occurred in Bollinger County.