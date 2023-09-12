The 2023-24 deer hunting season kicks off this weekend with the start of archery hunting, and this year, state officials have announced some changes.
Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation explained that there will be two new firearms hunting seasons for the first time this year: An antlerless portion will take place during the weekend of Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, as well as Dec. 2 to Dec. 10; additionally, a specially-designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) portion will take place from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, including the Thanksgiving holiday.
These seasons will be in effect in a majority of Missouri counties, including Franklin County. Zarlenga said the new seasons will help sustain the “very healthy” number of deer currently in Missouri by keeping the population in check. He said the current deer capacity is “right at where we wanted it to be for the state.”
“Proactively, before they grow further — which, they are growing, the trend is going upward — we want to implement some additional hunting opportunities to help manage the population,” he said.
“Hunting is our main method that we have” for that purpose, Zarlenga added.
To this end, Zarlenga said the state has increased the number of antlerless permits it is issuing this year. Hunters in 85 counties, including Franklin, may purchase and fill up to four firearms antlerless permits during firearms season. That number has been two in previous years.
November’s CWD season will only be in effect in 52 designated CWD management counties, including Franklin. Deer killed during this season do not need to be tested for the disease; however, Zarlenga said that during the first two days of the regular firearms deer season, Nov. 11 and 12, hunters in these counties do need to have their deer tested.
According to previous Missourian reporting, 22 cases of CWD were identified in Franklin County from June 2022 to June 2023, up from six in 2021-22 and five in 2020-21. This was the highest number in county history, and Franklin had the most cases of any county in the state. Missouri saw 117 new cases overall in 2022-23.
Zarlenga said that although the state is prioritizing the management of CWD, hunters do not need to fear that every deer they shoot will be infected. He said that in most counties where CWD has been detected, the infection rate is less than 1 percent.
“I don’t want to panic people about it,” he said. “While it has spread … folks have to understand, the prevalence is extremely low.”
Zarlenga anticipates a great season for local deer hunters. He said that Franklin County is “usually” in the state’s top three counties in terms of deer harvest, and “oftentimes” it’s number one. Franklin County led the state last year with 4,182 deer killed of the 197,731 statewide.
“It’s probably a combination of really good deer habitat and really good deer numbers” in the county, he explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.