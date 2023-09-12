Deer stand in field

Two doe stand in a field at the opening of deer and turkey archery hunting season in 2021.

 

 Missouri Department of Conservation.

The 2023-24 deer hunting season kicks off this weekend with the start of archery hunting, and this year, state officials have announced some changes.

Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation explained that there will be two new firearms hunting seasons for the first time this year: An antlerless portion will take place during the weekend of Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, as well as Dec. 2 to Dec. 10; additionally, a specially-designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) portion will take place from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, including the Thanksgiving holiday. 

