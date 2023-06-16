A Washington man was seriously injured Thursday in a motorcycle crash on Highway KK, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at about 10 p.m. on June 15, 48-year-old Timothy McDonald, of Washington, was traveling eastbound on Highway KK near Oliver Lane when a deer crossed the road. McDonald attempted to avoid hitting the deer, lost control and overturned his 2007 Yamaha V Star 650 on its right side, causing him to be ejected.
