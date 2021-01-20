Officials with the Sullivan Police Department have released the name of the man who was found dead Tuesday morning.
Tory Davis, 31, was found dead in the 1000 block of Pond Road, which is a neighborhood near the Sullivan City Park. Police were called to the scene after a caller alerted authorities that a man was lying face down in a yard in the residential area.
Lt. Patrick Johnson of the Sullivan Police Department said Davis’ death is still under investigation.
Johnson said Davis' next of kin have been notified.