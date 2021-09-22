A 2-year-old Washington boy died this week of unknown causes, according to Washington Police Department officials.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for Washington Police Department, said officers were dispatched on Thursday, Sept. 16, to a home in the 600 block of East Seventh Street for a life-threatening emergency. When they arrived, Sitzes said police found no evidence of foul play or drug use. The boy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
“We don’t know if this is a natural death or foul play,” Sitzes said. “There’s nothing to indicate either way.”
The department is waiting for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.
It would not release any other information about the incident.
This is the second child death Washington Police have responded to in the past four weeks. A 13-year-old boy, Zachary Foster, died of an apparent drug overdose on the 600 block of West Seventh Street Aug. 29.