The death of a 13-year-old Washington child is under investigation, according to a Washington Police Department spokesperson.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, the department’s public information officer, said police received a call early Sunday morning about an unresponsive teenager. When officers arrived at the home in the 600 block of West Seventh Street, they found the child deceased.
“It appears to be a drug-related death,” Sitzes said. He said he would not speculate as to what drugs or drug the child may have taken.
Sitzes said the deceased was an overnight guest of a 12-year-old boy, who lived at the home, and who found the 13-year-old unresponsive Sunday morning.
Taken into custody at the home were the mother and stepfather of the 12-year-old boy and an adult renter who was living in a basement apartment. Two children, who also were in the home, are in protective custody.
Sitzes said the boy’s body has been turned over to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office, which will conduct an autopsy on Monday, Aug. 30.
Sitzes said the department will likely wait to release additional information until after the autopsy is completed.
“We are still in the early stages of this investigation,” Sitze said.