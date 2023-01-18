Traditionally used to haul tools or supplies off-road, side-by-sides have captured the hearts of many recreation enthusiasts and, in the past few years, sales of the machines have skyrocketed locally and across the country.
Tony Tumminello is the lead mechanic at Lippert Powersports, which is currently building a new showroom in Union. A four-wheeler rider for 30 years, Tumminello had thought of utility task vehicles (UTVs) as something for less hardcore motorsport fans.
“I always thought getting in a side-by-side was an old man’s thing because you’re too old to drive your four-wheeler,” he said. “Well, we went to Kentucky two years ago and I was going to be the only one that had a four-wheeler. All my other buddies had side-by-sides so I went out and bought a used one and had a blast and we’ve had a blast ever since.”
Tumminello still has his four-wheel all-terrain vehicles (ATV) but he upgraded his 2016 Polaris RZR and he often takes it out on the weekends, sometimes with a group of a dozen friends’ families and their UTVs.
“It’s a lot of family fun,” Tumminello said. Tumminello’s story isn’t unique. UTVs have infatuated thousands in recent years. The breadth of customers is what dealership owner Joe Lippert attributes the high sales figures to.
Global Market Insights (GMI), a market analysis and consulting firm, valued the market for ATVs and UTVs at more than $7 billion in 2020 and predicted annual growth at an average of 6 percent per year until 2027.
A few UTVs hit the markets in the late 20th century, but sales really started to take off in the late 2000s, according to Marthasville’s Motorcycles and More owner Jay Driemeyer. Originally meant for working applications, UTVs often feature a bed for hauling and a tow hitch and recent models have been marketed to outdoor recreationalists,
“I just think that people want to get out of their workplace, be able to travel to parts of the wilderness that they never could get to before,” Driemeyer said.
Lippert founded his business in 2021 after retiring from carpentry. He said before that he bought a UTV for himself, he was surprised by the cost and popularity of the machines. His dealership sells mostly work UTVs made by Dallas-based Massimo Motor Sports and his most popular models are four seaters with dump beds and 550 or 750 cubic centimeter engines. They start at around $10,000 and can be used on the farm, job site, or hunting land, but the group of owners with the most enthusiasm for UTVs are those who use their vehicle for recreation.
About a fifth of UTVs were purchased for recreation in 2020, a figure that GMI predicts will grow.
UTVs are only street legal in Missouri with a permit issued by a local municipality, and they’re still illegal on state roads. Because of this, all-terrain parks, such as Moonlight Racing Off Road Park in Sullivan and others around Missouri are popping up all over the rural U.S., offering sometimes thousands of acres of trails, mud pits, obstacle courses, hill climbs and jumps.
The parks are relatively inexpensive, often under $50 per day, and many have been adding facilities for camping, swimming, and other outdoor activities.
“It’s reasonably priced so a young family with kids that are 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, whatever, can go and camp all weekend, have all this fun, make memories that they’ve never had and spend less than $200,” Lippert said.
Sales really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite supply issues especially for electronic parts. The industry experienced many of the same symptoms that emptied the lots of car dealerships such as delayed cargo ships and semiconductor chip shortages. Tumminello said there are still long wait times for some parts, but demand for service and for new machines has stayed strong except for a recent slowdown during the winter months.
“When COVID hit and people started working from home, the powersports industry realized a 300 percent increase per year for the past two years,” Lippert said. Driemeyer, too, has seen large increases in UTV sales.
They are concerned that a recession will cause some potential buyers to be more frugal with their nonessential spending, but Lippert is optimistic that sales will pick up as usual when people catch spring fever and receive their tax refunds.
Motorcycles and More is a Can-Am dealer and carries models that range from the more utilitarian to the sporty Maverick.
UTVs can also be outfitted with countless practical or sport add-ons. Lights, bigger tires, enclosed cabs and snow plows are popular additions, according to Lippert.
Driemeyer said anybody can find some use out of the Swiss-army vehicle.
“There’s all kinds of aspects to it. It just depends on what the individual likes best,” Driemeyer said. “People can find something that they like to do and (in the past few years) they’ll spend the money to own one.”