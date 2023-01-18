Jay Driemeyer at Motorcycles and More
Buy Now

Jay Driemeyer, owner of Motorcycles and More, stands next to some of the UTVs offered for sale at his business Jan. 16 in Marthasville. UTVs hit the markets in the late 20th century, but sales began to climb in the late 2000s and they recently have been marketed more to outdoor recreation enthusiasts.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Traditionally used to haul tools or supplies off-road, side-by-sides have captured the hearts of many recreation enthusiasts and, in the past few years, sales of the machines have skyrocketed locally and across the country.

Tony Tumminello is the lead mechanic at Lippert Powersports, which is currently building a new showroom in Union. A four-wheeler rider for 30 years, Tumminello had thought of utility task vehicles (UTVs) as something for less hardcore motorsport fans.