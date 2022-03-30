After receiving a report from nearby residents, officers with the Union Police Department removed a dead body from the woods near Denmark Road in Union Saturday afternoon, according to Cpt. Rick Neace, assistant police chief.
The deceased was 51 years old, male and homeless, Neace said. He declined to reveal the man’s identity until the investigation is closed.
The St. Louis County medical examiner will be performing an autopsy, and no foul play is currently suspected, he said.
The deceased man was found in “a little makeshift camp” he’d been presumably living in, Neace said.