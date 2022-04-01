After hearing the prosecution’s witnesses for the past two days, the jury in the trial of David Schneider, a Washington gymnastics coach accused of molesting five young girls, finally got to hear from Schneider himself as well as other key witnesses.
Schneider is charged with five felonies: four first-degree child molestation charges and one first-degree statutory sodomy charge. Five girls allege that he touched them inappropriately while he was their coach at Washington-based Kids in Motion. While the alleged victims publicly identified themselves in court, The Missourian does not identify victims of sexual assault or other sex-related crimes, especially when the victims of the alleged crimes are minors. The Missourian is also not identifying the family members of alleged victims who testified in order to protect the alleged victims’ privacy. Thursday was the third day in this four-day trial.
The jury heard from Schneider both through a video-taped interview he did with Washington police and when Schneider took the stand in the courtroom.
The video depicts an interview conducted on Feb. 26, 2018 by Detective Betsey Schulze of the Washington Police Department at the department’s headquarters and it shows the first time Schneider becomes aware of a police investigation into him.
Schulze informed Schneider of that four girls had accused him of touching them inappropriately during a stretching exercise called oversplits.
In the video, Schneider admitted that his hands went under their shorts happened multiple times, but said it was unintentional and that he never fully touched their genitals.
“I know my hands were in a sensitive area,” Schneider said. “I’m not denying that.”
He said it was “a wet environment,” “slippery” and “a fast action sport.” He also said he was “desensitized” to touching the girl’s body because he had to do so often as a gymnastics coach.
At one point in the video, another Washington Police Department detective enters the room, Sgt. Detective Steve Sitzes.
The two asked Schneider if he changed the way he helped girls stretch given that he knew he was sometimes accidentally putting his hands in their shorts. He said no. They asked why he didn’t and he said “I don’t know.”
“You knew it was occurring yet you did nothing to change,” Schulze said, explaining that she found it hard to believe it was unintentional.
Schneider brought up a name of a girl that he suspected was one of the accusers. Sitzes told him that the name was not one of the accusers. Schulze later testified in court that after that interview, police reached out to that girl and asked her if Schneider had done anything to her. That girl testified Tuesday, saying he had touched her inappropriately. Three of Schneider’s other accusers have also testified during the multi-day trial.
In the video interview, Schneider, unprompted, mentioned Larry Nassar, the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women and eventually sentenced to up to life in prison for the crimes. He said that since the Nassar situation “everything is inappropriate now.”
Schulze pushed back on this. “I don’t want you to devalue these girls’ statements,” she said. “And lump them in with Larry Nassar.”
When Schneider took the stand Thursday, he was asked by his attorney, Daniel Briegel, about each of the allegations. Schneider said he had no recollection of any of them happening. He said he had “zero doubt” that his fingers accidentally slipped into the girls’ waistbands while he was holding their hips on occasion.
He said he didn’t change the way he was stretching was because it happened on so few occasions.
“It was inconsequential to the number of times you’re assisting with oversplits,” he said. He claimed it only happened “six times out of 300.”
He also explained the incident he referred to during the police interview. He said that he was referring to a time when the girl was falling from a beam and he caught her, but his hand landed in her “pubic area.” He claimed he wasn’t referring to an incident regarding stretching.
However, upon cross examination, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hayes cast doubt on that explanation when he reminded Schneider that the police were asking about stretching.
“The question was about stretching a gymnast and you said [name omitted],” Hayes said.
There was also questions over his answers to questions about a document. Schneider said Thursday that the first time he saw the document, which said “Kids in Motion Timeline” across the top, was in his attorney’s office. Later in the trial, he admitted that he and his wife received it before Briegel ever had it. He claimed that he was confused by the question, but Judge Craig
Hellmann didn’t buy it.
“There was nothing confusing about that question,” Hellmann said. “He was attempting to deceive this jury.”
The jury also heard from two other witnesses the defense called: Sheila Payne, a one-time coach at Kids in Motion, and Piper Hoemann, the owner of the shuttered Kids in Motion gym.
Payne, who has moved to Texas, said she has known him for 25 years. He was her coach, too.
She testified that she was at every Thursday night practice, when the crimes allegedly occurred, and that she was always watching him during oversplits.
“I never saw anything that would cause me concern based on his technique or the reaction of the gymnasts,” Payne said.
In cross examination, Hayes questioned the fact that she could truthfully say that Schneider was never doing anything while he back was turned or when she wasn’t looking. “Your eyes were on Dave Schneider for 10,800 out of 10,800 seconds each week?”
He also zeroed in on her relationship with Schneider, whom had asked Payne to testify rather than Schneider’s attorney or an investigator.
Hays quizzed her about when the last time she spoke to Schneider and if he helped her prepare for her testimony. She denied that he helped her, but said they had spoken multiple times in recent weeks. Prior to this, the most recent time they spoke was in 2018.
Hoemann’s testimony was also tense, as Hayes sought to point out Hoemann’s testimony had changed since her deposition.
She also said that she met with Schneider once — briefly — before the deposition, but they didn’t speak about dates of when he worked at the gym.
However, under oath during her deposition, Hoemann said Schneider did ask her about his dates of volunteer work at the gym.
She also claimed Thursday that he was not at a particular gymnastics meet, but she said he was present at the meet during her deposition.
“In one of those occasions, you were either badly mistaken or lying, correct?” Hayes asked. “Is this jury supposed to believe what you said last week or what you said today?”
Hoemann responded to both of Hayes questions, “Yes.”
On Thursday, Hayes also questioned her about a hard drive from Kids in Motion. The hard drive, which was reportedly broken and unable to be repaired, may or may not have contained records of what girls and coaches were at particular practices. Hoemann testified said she had given the broken hard drive to Schneider to fix. It is unclear when she gave the hard drive to Schneider.
In court, Hoemann walked back her previous statements to prosecutors that hard drive — which was later thrown away — had detailed schedules on it, claiming that the gym’s schedules were kept in paper files that were thrown away at the end of a year.
The jury also heard from the fourth of the alleged victims’ testimony. The fifth alleged victim did not testify.
In her testimony, the alleged victim said Schneider would put his hand down her shorts, causing her to squirm. Three of Schneider’s other alleged victims recounted similar incidents, with two of the victims saying Schneider put his hands under their shorts and leotard. The other alleged victim who testified in court said Schneider only touched her above her leotard.
Briegel, in cross examination, pressed the girl on the amount of times that Schneider allegedly placed his hand underneath her shorts. She had testified earlier in the day that she had “no memory of him not touching me inappropriately when he did my oversplits,” but she also testified that she only recalled two specific incidents. Briegel pointed out that she’d testified he’d helped with her oversplits tens of times, emphasizing what he perceived to be a contradiction.
The jury also watched a video of the victim, when she was 13 years old tearfully describing what allegedly happened to her with a specialist at the children’s advocacy center.
The video shows the girl talking about the emotional impact of the incidents, saying she was “afraid of people finding me in my house, like bad people that are going to hurt me.”
With both the prosecution and defense teams finished with presenting new evidence, the trial will resume Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Union. The jury will hear closing arguments followed by instructions from the judge before beginning their deliberations.