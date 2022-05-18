David Hoffmann, the investor behind a $150 million plan to transform the Augusta wine region into a national destination, has stepped down from his company and named his sons, Geoff and Greg, as co-chief executives.
The change went into effect May 1, the Hoffmann Family of Companies announced Monday afternoon. The promotion of Kevin Morrison to executive vice president was also made public.
David Hoffmann told The Missourian that Geoff and Greg have been “functioning” as the company’s top officials for the past several years.
“This was not a spur-of-the-moment decision,” Hoffmann said.
With the change, Hoffmann said he and his wife, Jerri, will be able to spend more time focusing on the couple’s investments in Augusta and Washington.
“If anything, it will only accelerate our plans,” David Hoffmann said.
Making the announcement and seeing how the news was received by employees of the Hoffmann Family of Companies was “probably my best moment in business,” David Hoffmann told The Missourian.
“I know we are in great hands with them,” David Hoffmann said of his sons. “They have skill sets that I don’t have and they will help grow our company in new and exciting ways.”
Geoff Hoffmann and Greg Hoffmann are no strangers to the family’s business.
Greg Hoffmann, who previously worked as the CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, helped grow that company to have more than $3 billion in assets. He has 14 years of overall experience and an MBA from Northwestern University.
Meanwhile, Geoff Hoffmann previously worked as CEO of DHR Global, which was recently ranked as one of the top places to work by Inc. Magazine. He has 20-plus years of experience and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
“I have thought for a long time about making these moves as my sons navigated and were the drivers of the growth of the company,” said David Hoffmann, who described the transition to date as being “seamless.”
Since January 2021, the Hoffmanns have invested millions into Augusta by buying wineries and vineyards, opening new businesses, rehabbing homes and downtown Augusta storefronts. In total, the company has purchased more than 25 properties in the Augusta area — including Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Winery, Montelle Winery and Balducci Vineyards — that span more than 700 acres.
He said they are on pace to open a new business in Augusta every few months. The next businesses slated to open will be a new art gallery and a bakery.
“It is very exciting,” Hoffmann said. The company’s most recent businesses is the Augusta Clothing Co., a fashion boutique that is the creation of Jerri Hoffmann. Other businesses opened by the Hoffmanns are the Augusta Emporium, Hoffmann Gas, Kickstand Augusta, and a series of guest cottages.
The Hoffmanns previously told The Missourian that they are considering opening a novelty toy store, a real estate office, a furniture store, a hunting goods store, a gourmet cheese shop, a yoga studio, and others that will compliment the nearby wineries which produce wines that the Hoffmanns hope to begin selling internationally by the end of the decade. If the Hoffmanns are able to accomplish this feat, Augusta-produced wines would be the first Missouri wines sold internationally.
The Hoffmanns are also continuing to make progress on an 18-room boutique hotel on the campus of the former Emmaus Homes near Marthasville and have plans to build a hotel and conference center, known as the Hoffmann Lodge, near Augusta.
David Hoffmann said the company is also in the process of buying three Washington area businesses. Those acquisitions, which have the support of Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, are expected to be finalized by the end of the month.
With all of the change, David Hoffmann said he and his wife are happy to be back in Missouri.
“Honestly, reconnecting with people here in Washington and being back in Missouri has been so fun,” Hoffmann said. “We’re thrilled at the idea of being able to be here more.”