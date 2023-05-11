Washington native and business mogul David Hoffmann was this year’s commencement speaker at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Hoffmann addressed the 1,000-plus graduates and their families during the commencement exercises that were held in the campus’ Multipurpose Building on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. More than 20,000 people attended the various graduation ceremonies.
Hoffmann said he was “humbled and honored by this recognition.”
Hoffmann, a UCM alumnus, was also given an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters.
An honorary degree recognizes individuals who have done outstanding work in their profession and in service to others in ways that inspire university students, employees and alumni.
“(David) Hoffmann exemplifies the spirit of this award,” the university said in a press release announcing the honorary doctorate.
In 1989, Hoffmann founded DHR International, which became the world’s largest privately held executive search firm. Following the success of this company, he invested in the establishment of Osprey Capital, LLC, a private family office which includes 110 brands in 27 countries and 200 properties worldwide.
Throughout his career, Hoffmann has also contributed to community revitalization efforts and supported non-profit organizations in communities where he has resided in the states of Colorado, Florida and Illinois, and elsewhere in the United States.
Most recently, he and his wife, Jerri, also a UCM graduate, have returned to their Missouri roots to support efforts to revitalize America’s first wine region in Augusta.
Since January 2021, the Hoffmanns have invested millions into Augusta and Washington by buying wineries and vineyards, opening new businesses, rehabbing homes and downtown Augusta storefronts. In total, the company has purchased more than 25 properties in the Augusta area — including Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Winery, Montelle Winery and Balducci Vineyards — that span more than 700 acres.
In addition to the existing businesses they have purchased and the new businesses that have opened in the area, the Hoffmanns also have plans to open more businesses that will compliment the nearby wineries.
By the end of the decade, the Hoffmanns plan to begin selling their wines internationally. If the Hoffmanns are able to accomplish this feat, Augusta-produced wines would be the first Missouri wines sold internationally.