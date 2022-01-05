The Missouri Farm Bureau announced Monday that Hermann native Dan Engemann has been hired as director of regulatory affairs.
Engemann said he plans to focus on rivers and agriculture, drawing on his experience growing up on a cattle and row crop farm near Hermann and years of professional experience.
“You know, farmers keep getting better and better in their environmental practices and their production practices,” he said. “The whole thing is if you don’t take care of the land, it’s not going to take care of you. So that’s our mission, is to be able to pass this land on to future generations.”
Engemann said an issue that greeted him at the door of his new office is the proposed Rock Island Trail. In December, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced plans to develop a public trail along 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor, which would traverse parts of southern Franklin County.
Landowners along the proposed route, like with the Katy Trail in the 1980s, are resistant to increasing public access to their land.
Engemann said he also is working with state agencies and the Environmental Protection Agency over its proposed Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which would likely increase regulations on producers.
He said with all issues he is concerned with preventing overreach and protecting the rights of property owners.
Engemann currently serves as an agriculture representative on the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee (MRRIC), a 70-member federal panel advising the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on the operation of the Missouri River Recovery Program.
Before serving on the committee, Engemann spent five years working in the Missouri Senate, serving as chief of staff to Sen. Karla Eslinger and legislative director to Sen. Mike Cunningham.
Engemann was also the district director for Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, and he worked for more than five years as the Washington district office director for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
Engemann has served as executive director of the Coalition to Protect the Missouri River, where he focused on flood advocacy, navigation and utilities along the lower river. He also worked at the Missouri Soybean Association and the Missouri Department of Agriculture.