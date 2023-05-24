Longtime Union alderman and banking official Dale Schmuke was awarded the 2023 Long Haul Service Award Thursday from the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
The award is designated for someone 65 or older who has contributed to the community throughout his or her life. Three people were nominated for the Long Haul Service Award, and each received a plaque and an opportunity to address the audience of 100 at the large pavilion at City Park.
The Long Haul Runner-Up Award was presented to Gail Mefford and the Long Haul Certificate nomination went to Jean Marquart.
Because of rain, last year’s Long Haul Service Awards were moved indoors to the Knights of Columbus Hall, so this was the award ceremony’s first time back at the pavilion.
Schmuke, a graduate of Union High School and East Central College, worked for 47 years with United Bank of Union in various capacities before retiring as senior vice president in 2021. He then served on the bank’s board of directors and was elected board chairman April 18, 2023.
“This man is held in high regard by everyone he has met,” said Chris Dieckhaus, the event’s emcee. “He has served his community well and has been extremely dedicated to serving the city of Union and its citizens. He is known as the nicest man in Union, and we are very blessed to have him as part of our community.”
Schmuke was a Union alderman for 24 years, a founding member of the Union Senior Center board, which he served on for 19 years, and a founding member and treasurer of the Union R-XI Foundation board. He is also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, as well as a supporter of Cub Scouts and Friends of Scouting.
“I’d like to thank the many, many people that have helped me over the years,” Schmuke said. “Many times I would do something, thinking, ‘How in the world do I want to do this?’ But I make a few phone calls, and I always had the help I needed, and a lot of times, the ones I didn’t even call showed up. It was very rewarding to me.”
Schmuke lives in Union with his wife Connie, who joined him at the lectern while accepting the award. “She’s not only been my wife, she’s been my nurse, lately, and my best friend,” he said.
Schmuke is the second consecutive United Bank of Union official to receive the Long Haul Service Award, after CEO Mike Elliott took it home in 2022.
Mefford was music teacher at Beaufort Elementary School for 29 years and has served as the American Legion Auxiliary Post 297 president for 10 years, still playing “Taps” on the bugle with the honor guard at various ceremonies. Mefford is also junior and senior choir director at Zion United Church of Christ.
“I just feel like this is the best community anybody would want to live in,” she said. “I’ve only been involved in things that I love to do. ... Thank you for this award, it means a very lot to me, a lot, a lot, a lot.”
This was Jean Marquart’s second major award this year. On April 11, the Union Daughters of Isabella Circle 391 named her Isabellan of the Year. Marquart is a member of the Daughters of Isabella, a Catholic service organization that started as a female auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. According to a news release, she is also a member of Western Catholic Union and the Altar Society at Immaculate Conception, her church.
Marquart is also in charge of Red Cross blood drives in Union, running five each year at the Union KC Hall for the past 20 years. She is involved with pro-life activities, including rummage sales with profits benefiting the Pregnancy Assistance Center and Your Other Mother.
In her speech Thursday, Marquart encouraged others to get involved.
“If you aren’t volunteering, you ought to get started,” she said, drawing thunderous applause from the audience. “It’s not too late for anyone.”
She also encouraged people to give blood.
“The people that stand in line after a big earthquake, explosion, 9/11, it’s too late,” Marquart said. “The blood needs to be on the shelf when that accident happens. And if it’s not there, it’s somebody’s fault.”
The Long Haul Award was part of the chamber’s Distinguished Service Awards night for several years, before moving back to its own night in 2022.