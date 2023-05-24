Dale Schmuke honored
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom,

Longtime Union alderman and banking official Dale Schmuke was awarded the 2023 Long Haul Service Award Thursday from the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award is designated for someone 65 or older who has contributed to the community throughout his or her life. Three people were nominated for the Long Haul Service Award, and each received a plaque and an opportunity to address the audience of 100 at the large pavilion at City Park.

Tags