Dairy Delight, Washington’s home of the “Gooey Burger,” has new ownership.
Dan and Sue Arcobasso sold the business to their nephew Terrill Struttmann and his son Peyton Struttmann. The Struttmanns have been operating the business since July 1.
Peyton Struttman, 20, said it was his idea to buy the business. He started working at the fast-food diner when he was 15, learning how the business works. After graduating from St. Francis Borgia High School, he joined the U.S. Army and while still in the Army Reserves, he decided the Arcobassos’ retirement offered a good opportunity.
“I didn’t think about owning it when I first started, but I would say probably two years into it I was like ‘OK, yeah, I could potentially buy this,’ ” Peyton Strutmann said.
The Struttmanns declined to share the purchase price. The business has about 15 employees, and the Struttmanns are looking to hire more staff.
Terrill Struttmann is also a Borgia graduate, and has been an electronic health record instructor with Mercy for the past three years. He said learning Dairy Delight’s operations has been difficult, especially during the busiest days of the summer because of staffing shortages.
Other than the potential to add some decal and signage to the windows, the new owners said they do not plan to change much about the business, including the menu.
Dairy Delight got its start in the 1970s, when it opened as a Dairy Queen, according to The Missourian archives.
A spat with the chain over serving chili caused the split, according to Peyton Struttmann. The restaurant has since become independent, and broadened both its building and menu. A cheddar cheese sauce is traditionally used on its cheeseburgers, which have earned The Missourian’s Reader’s Choice award for best hamburger every year since 2006.
“It’s not your slice of American (cheese),” Terrill Struttmann said.
Dairy Delight also has won the Reader’s Choice award for best ice cream multiple times, most recently in 2017.
