Dairy Delight under new ownership
Terrill Struttmann and Peyton Struttmann stand behind the counter of Dairy Delight Aug. 18. The pair purchased the longtime Washington diner, which started in the 1970s, from Dan and Sue Arcobasso and officially took over July 1. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Dairy Delight, Washington’s home of the “Gooey Burger,” has new ownership.

Dan and Sue Arcobasso sold the business to their nephew Terrill Struttmann and his son Peyton Struttmann. The Struttmanns have been operating the business since July 1.