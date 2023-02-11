Wildwood couple Dan and Joanna Eagan have acquired Washington-based D&H Trucking and have taken over operations.
D&H Trucking was founded 40 years ago by Donna and Herb Alferman, the parents of three current employees, and the new owner said he is keeping family at the forefront of his business.
“When I got here, you could tell how close the D&H team was and I really wanted to support that and continue it on,” Dan Eagan said.
Previous President Tammy Alferman Schultz has stepped down from her position to assume the role of office manager at the 5 Southlink Drive headquarters and truck terminal. Schultz’s brothers Curt and Chris Alferman Sr. will remain as drivers for the trucking company and brother Terry Alferman has retired as a driver. Chris Alferman Jr. is also a dispatcher for the business.
“My dad always told us to look everybody in the eye when you’re doing business with them and make sure you can look them in the eye after you’ve done your business, so a lot of our customers are friends,” Schultz said. “I don’t think anyone has seen any change since (the sale) Dec. 13.”
D&H transports general commodities — food ingredients, manufacturing components and hazardous materials among other things, according to Schultz — on regional routes in Missouri and Illinois. It has a partner carrier network that can ship anything anywhere in North America.
Dan Eagan started in the transportation business in 2009 as an analyst and has management and ownership experience with other logistics companies in the region. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Dominican University and grew up in Florissant.
Joanna Eagan is the director of HR strategic operations at supplier Core & Main.
Dan Eagan said he loves the logistics and the fast-paced nature of the trucking industry, but was ready for a more entrepreneurial next step in his career.
“The dream was for me to find something that had good bones and a good foundation,” he said. “A place with a lot of opportunities.”
Dan Eagan said he is focused on D&H and has divested from previous ventures. Since taking over operations in December, he has focused on “understanding how the recipe works here” while trying to improve efficiency.
In the past, the business has relied on truckloads that aren’t completely full.
“A full truck load, you load the truck once and you go deliver,” he said. “A less-than-truckload, you pick it up, you load a bunch of other stuff in, then you come back and separate it all out, put it on different trailers and trucks and you go back out. So, just two different sides of the business.”
D&H’s 13 employees operate 20 trucks from the company’s 27-door terminal. D&H Trucking’s first facility opened on High Street in 1983 and it moved to its current 10-acre location in 1993. On the property is a 5,000-square-foot terminal and office and a 2,700-square-foot shop.
Eagan said the company is interested in expanding its warehousing and trailer rental businesses.
“We want to focus on growth in the community with existing customers and new customers in Franklin and surrounding counties,” Eagan said.
He said D&H was not immune to the trucking industry’s struggles to hire drivers in the past few years, but said the problem is “starting to change.”
“There’s definitely more drivers available, applying for the positions,” Eagan said. “What people like about driving for us is that we’re out here, a lot of opportunity is in the city. It’s great having local routes near where you live.”