D&H Trucking sold to Eagans
Dan and Joanna Eagan recently purchased D&H Trucking in Washington, which was previously owned by the Alferman family. Pictured, from left, Feb. 3 are Joanna and Dan Eagan and their three boys, Donna Alferman, Herb Alferman, Chris Alferman Sr., Tammy Alferman Schultz, Terry Alferman and Curt Alferman.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Wildwood couple Dan and Joanna Eagan have acquired Washington-based D&H Trucking and have taken over operations.

D&H Trucking was founded 40 years ago by Donna and Herb Alferman, the parents of three current employees, and the new owner said he is keeping family at the forefront of his business.