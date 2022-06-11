As part of their arduous journey of more than 330 miles across Missouri, cyclists in the annual Big BAM will be rolling through Franklin County next week.
The six-day ride, sponsored by Missouri Life magazine, will begin June 12 in Joplin and end June 18 in Eureka, according to the official event website. BAM stands for Bike Across Missouri.
“We are encouraging each town to be out during the ride and cheering people on,” said KateLynn Ketsenburg, marketing and events coordinator for the Big BAM. “It’s kind of also a long ride on some of the days, so they love being cheered on.”
Ketsenburg said about 160 cyclists are registered and she expects spectators all along the route.
From Joplin, riders will be biking along historic Route 66 and spending the night in Willard, Lebanon, Waynesville, Rolla and Cuba. After departing from Cuba on the morning of June 18, the cyclists will pass through St. Clair about 33 miles in.
Ketsenburg said cyclists typically begin riding between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Cyclists will come into St. Clair on Interstate 44, exit on Highway 30 and take Johnson Street, Commercial Avenue and Old Highway 66 through town, according to the official route map.
There will be a water stop by Casey’s General Store in St. Clair — a good place to watch riders come in and head back out, Ketsenburg said.
Riders will then make their way to Pacific on Highways AT and 100, before taking West Osage and West St. Louis streets through town. The full route can be found online at www.bigbamride.com/copy-of-route-map.
Steve Myers, Pacific’s community development director, said that while the city doesn’t have anything official planned, it encourages residents to go out and enjoy the event. “We welcome all the activity coming through Pacific,” he said.
The Missourian was unable to reach the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce for comment prior to its print deadline Friday.
Their trek through Franklin County marks the final day of these cyclists’ ride. The route ends in Eureka, where Ketsenburg said there will be an all-day party, complete with live music, food, drinks and games. The public is invited.
If you miss next week’s event but still want to ride across Missouri this year, Big BAM hosts a second event in October. From Oct. 9-14, Big BAM on the Katy takes riders on a different route across Missouri, roughly following the Missouri River from Clinton to Augusta, with stops in Hermann, Jefferson City, Boonville and Sedalia, according to the official event website.