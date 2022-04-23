Given the opportunity to round their total up to the nearest dollar and donate the surplus to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in St. Louis, customers at the McDonald’s restaurant in Washington donated the most money in the region in 2021.
For the first time in 28 years with the charity, on Friday President Dan Harbaugh went behind the counter of a McDonald’s restaurant and into the kitchen.
Harbaugh was given a tour of the Washington location and put to work by Mike Klak, who owns McDonald’s restaurants in Washington, St. Clair and Union.
Ronald McDonald House provides places to stay for families of children who are hospitalized.
Harbaugh was in town to thank workers and customers and promote RMHC’s round-up fundraising program. Harbaugh said the Washington store raised the most money for the charity in the St. Louis region.
“The owner operators of McDonald’s have implemented this and it’s all up to the crew (who work the kitchen and registers),” he said. “They’re the ones that have to make the ask and make sure that they thank the folks and tell them what the money’s going to.”
The program, which began in the St. Louis area in 2020, asks McDonald’s customers to round the total price of their food up to the nearest dollar, giving the excess change to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Donating more than $2 million, the customers of approximately 160 St. Louis-area restaurants — including Washington, Pacific, Union and St. Clair — gave more money to RMHC through the round-up program than any other region nationwide.
Harbaugh said the round-up donations made up 35 percent of RMHC St. Louis’ revenue in 2021, adding that the next-closest market of Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati raised less than $1 million.
“It makes a tremendous impact in our ability to continue to provide comfort and care to families,” Harbaugh said.
RMHC’s original purpose was to provide a place where families can stay without hotel and food costs near hospitals while a child is hospitalized. RMHC of St. Louis operates three houses and has converted four hospital waiting rooms into “family rooms,” which Harbaugh said have comfortable lounge seating, laundry service, showers and a kitchen.
RMHC operates two family rooms in St. Louis Children’s Hospital, one in Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and one at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Harbaugh said RMHC of St. Louis serves about 2,000 families a year and has served families from every state and many foreign countries. The organization currently has 59 rooms for families to use, but Harbaugh said “on any given night” there are 20-to-25 families on a waiting list to stay in a house.
The organization now is in a campaign to raise $30 million for a planned 72-bedroom “house” near St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Harbaugh said the organization hopes to break ground this fall.