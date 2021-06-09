The Washington Brass Band will perform its annual summer concert 7 p.m. Friday at the High Street pavilion near the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex.
About 30 musicians in the 40-member community band will play a selection including waltzes, marches, polkas, jazz and pieces from “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“We’re glad to be out in public again,” band president Bob Hillermann said.
Due to COVID-19, this will be the band’s first full-fledged concert since Memorial Day Weekend 2020 when they played in New Haven, he said. They have performed at events since, such as the St. Gertrude Annual Picnic June 6, but not as the main act for over a year.
“One of the most interesting things about our group is there has been some sort of community band in and around Washington since the 1880s,” said Hillermann, who plays trombone. “Some of the music dates back to those original groups in the late-1800s or early 1900s.”
The band is formed of volunteer musicians ages 14 and up.
“There are people who have been playing for 50 years like me,” Hillermann said. “There are people who have come back to playing music after a 20-, 30-year hiatus. We have people who maybe couldn’t find any way to play outside of a church choir to accompany them, and they came to us.”
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, according to a press release from the band.
Namesakes
The Washington Brass Band received its name in the early 1970s or so, president Bob Hillermann said, but its history goes a century further back, and the history of name changes does as well.
Previous names include:
•The Elks Band
•The International Shoe Factory Band
•The Washington Boys Band
•The Washington Concert Band